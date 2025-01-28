Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joining the likes of Joe Wicks, Emma Grede and Gary Neville as a guest on the BBC’s legendary business show, Dragons Den, Trinny Woodall is in the hot seat for this week’s episode.

The businesswoman and beauty entrepreneur founded her eponymous brand Trinny London in 2017. Debuting with a line of stackable cream-based, multi tasking T-pots, she’s since expanded into SPF, foundations, mascaras and acclaimed skincare.

Sold in 180 countries, Trinny London is synonymous with a fuss-free, easy to apply, buildable and blendable approach to beauty. This ethos is reflected in the brand’s brilliant hybrid formulas, from the BBF SPF 30 cream (a tinted moisturiser) and the lash2brow (this dual-end brush does what it says on the tin) to the lip2cheek (a blush and lip tint).

A champion for female entrepreneurs, Woodall launched an elevator pitch series on Instagram in 2019, where budding female founders can explain their business to her 1.4 million followers. Similarly, Woodall taught a BBC Maestro course last year on how to thrive in business and regularly answers questions on her social media accounts.

However, the beauty mogul doesn’t shy away from talking about her bumpy road to success. Woodall came to fame in the Noughties as part of the makeover duo Trinny and Susannah. Their Ready to Wear column in the Daily Telegraph morphed into the BBC’s What Not to Wear series in 2001, boasting 7 million viewers at its peak.

Their outspoken personalities, little regard for personal space and no nonsense advice landed them another series on ITV, Trinny & Susannah Undress. Arguably inventing the reality TV makeover genre, the duo paved the way for shows like Snog Marry Avoid and the controversial 10 Year’s Younger.

Pivoting to the beauty world in her Fifties, she’s spoken of the difficulty of fundraising and pitching a brand aimed at older women to young male venture capitalists. It took three years to get Trinny London off the ground, with the brand now valued at more than $250 million.

Now, Woodall is taking her wealth of expertise to the den. Ahead of this week’s episode, brush up on the mogul’s brand with the best Trinny London products below, as reviewed by our team of make-up and skincare experts.

Trinny London lash2brow: £29, Trinnylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Trinny London )

This classic Trinny London product combines a mascara and a brow gel in one handy product. In beauty writer Lauren’s review of the product, she said that the mascara bristles catch every lash, while the “smaller brow brush will catch even the finest of eyebrow hairs, coating them in a formula that colours, conditions and helps to hold them in place.” Praised for its lengthening benefits and the fanned-out effect it produces, she loved how easy it is to apply.

Trinny London see the light SPF 50+ moisturiser: £46, Trinnylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Trinny London )

One of Trinny London’s flagship products, the see the light SPF50+ moisturiser was praised by beauty writer Helen for its silky consistency and smoothing formula. “While the SPF moisturiser is white when it comes out of the tube, the formula absorbs almost instantly, and we didn’t detect even a hint of chalkiness,” she said. “Instead, the product leaves a sheer, weightless effect on skin, while offering gentle hydration.” Plus, it layered seamlessly with our other skincare and underneath foundation.

Trinny London eye2eye, joy: £20, Trinnylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Trinny London )

Trinny London’s eye2eye is one of the brand’s bestsellers for good reason. The creamy formula is designed to be blendable and smoothing, with a huge choice of colours. When beauty expert Helen reviewed the joy hue, she said is seamlessly glides on eyelids. “There’s a shimmery finish, however, this isn’t overtly sparkly and, instead, we found it offered an awakening effect,” she added. Quick and easy to top up, it doesn’t cling to creases or feel drying. Tick, tick, tick.

Trinny London BBF SPF 30 cream: £41, Trinnylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Trinny London )

In beauty writer Lauren’s guide to the best Trinny London products, she put its BBF SPF30 cream in pole position. “This product really will become your BFF. It has a hydrating, tinted moisturiser-type feel on the skin,” she said. Praising the fair, buildable coverage, it creates a natural, glowing finish. “The formula is light green when first applied to skin but contains tiny capsules of pigment that burst once massaged in; we recommend applying it directly to your face rather than on to the back of your hand first, so you don’t waste any pigment,” Lauren added.

Trinny London plump up peptide serum: £72, Trinnylondon.com

open image in gallery ( Trinny London )

Earning a spot in beauty writer Lucy’s round-up of hyaluronic acid serums, Trinny London’s plump up peptide formula was dubbed the best for firming. Containing as many as six peptides, each plays its part in plumping, firming and fine-line reversing. “Peptides can prove a solid irritation-free alternative to retinol for more sensitive skin types, and this serum features not one, not two, but three types of moisture-attracting humectant,” Lucy highlighted. As for the results, her skin appeared more stretchy and bouncy straight after use.

