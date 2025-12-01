Forget Lookfantastic’s advent calendar, its beauty vault is a treasure trove

Lookfantastic beauty vault packaging

The Lookfantastic beauty vault arrives in the same red board packaging as the brand’s sold-out advent calendar. It’s premium with a subtly textured finish, and the white ribbon drawer pulls add a festive candy-cane feel.

Inside, the products have been nestled within mounds of shredded tissue, which gives the impression that the vault is full to the brim. Despite this, some bubble wrap wouldn’t have gone amiss, and the Bleach London hair mask looked a little worse for wear after opening.

Lookfantastic beauty vault contents

Of the 15 items included, six of them were on my beauty wishlist – and I’m never short of products. Namely, the Medik8, Color Wow, Sol de Janeiro, MZ Skin, Zelens and Fenty formulas were first out of the box. These brands excel in their fields and, together, make for an indulgent skincare, haircare, bodycare and make-up selection, before you even account for the remaining nine items.

But, I’m not sure brands like Rodial and Bleach carry the same gravitas in 2025 as they did in 2016. That said, I saw no issue with the products in question. In fact, the reincarnation mask gave my hair a new lease of life after just a 10-minute treatment, and the Rodial eye cream brought my under eyes back to life after a night of interrupted sleep.

Brands aside, it’s clear Lookfantastic has been thoughtful with its variety of products and formulas. Notably, the Medik8, Zelens, Rodial and MZ Skin formulas target dull skin with vitamin C and peptides (as opposed to harsh actives, like retinol or acids). So the moisturisers, serums, eye creams and under-eye patches have relatively universal appeal.

That said, the included Grandelash-MD enhancer serum has caused redness and irritation when I’ve tested it in the past (as a result of the prostaglandin ingredients). Some people take like a duck to water with this serum. But I wouldn’t consider it a safe bet for everyone, so proceed with caution.

In terms of makeup, the retailer has taken a safe approach to appeal to everyone. Think: sheer Fenty gloss bomb stix, neutral eyeshadows from Morphe and a setting spray that will appeal to all skin types. It’s a true one-size-fits-all selection, and it actually works.

The Fenty Beauty gloss bomb stix was definitely a highlight (Lucy Smith)

As for the Stylpro mini microcurrent device, Lookfantastic hit the nail on the head with this one: I don’t know a friend or family member who isn’t lusting after one of these nifty sculpting tools this Christmas. As a more affordable version of the Ziip halo, the Stylpro made quick work of the puffiness my skin suffers each morning. After five minutes of sweeping the cooling metal orbs up and around my face and neck, I certainly looked more bright-eyed and bushy-tailed.