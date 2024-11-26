Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Back for another year, the Boots best of beauty Christmas showstopper beauty box (quite a mouthful, I know) has arrived. Full of wonder, and stuffed with 26 products, including 15 full-size heroes, I predict this limited edition box will fly off the shelves, dropping at the perfect time for Christmas shopping.

Getting to try out new beauty products from brands that you love and trust, or have spotted on social media, is one of the best parts of this. Although I’m guilty of harbouring somewhat of a mountain of night creams, lipglosses and perfumes, I never turn down a chance to try new products, to see where they could fit into my routine.

This Christmas edition box, which features a little of everything, and will look great under the Christmas tree, is worth £451.60 but can be yours for just £88 (so you are making a saving of 88 per cent), featuring cult brands like Elemis, Sol de Janeiro, r.e.m., Ren and Byoma.

Boots best of beauty Christmas showstopper beauty box (worth £451.60): £88, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Inside this Christmas box, you’ll find 26 products, spanning perfume, make-up, haircare and skincare, plus a Fenty voucher. Rather impressively, 15 of the products are full-size, with the comprising miniatures and deluxe-sized products.

Skincare lovers, like me, will be delighted with the assortment inside. The full-size Liz Earle hot cloth cleanser works beautifully to deeply cleanse the skin, buff away dull and dead skin and offer a flush of hydration while doing so. When reviewing, beauty writer Olivia said that “it felt soft on my skin and there was no tingling or slickness like you get with some other types of cleansers”. There’s also a mini version of Lancôme’s loved génifique ultimate serum (7ml), which is known to accelerate skin repair.

Perfect for travelling or keeping in your bag, the Floral Street wonderland peony EDP fragrance rollerball delivers a light, fruity and floral scent. Similarly, the r.e.m. beauty utmost importance plumping lip gloss is one of my handbag favourites, thanks to its ultra-glossy formula that gives a light plump, without leaving a sticky residue.

There’s even a 75ml pot of bum bum cream from Sol de Janeiro, which needs no introduction. Although, in case you were wondering, it provides deep nourishment and locks in moisture.

You’ll also find make-up, including Urban Decay’s all nighter setting spray, which I’ve dabbled with for quite some time and have found it’s great for keeping make-up in place, and perfect for upcoming Christmas parties. Another product I first found many moons ago is Benefit’s benetint lip and cheek stain, which is a best-seller for a reason.

I’ll keep the rest as a surprise, but this box is well worth snapping up.