Since its launch in 2017, Beauty Pie has been making waves across the beauty industry. Now, it’s just unveiled it's best Black Friday sale yet, offering 20 per cent off site wide. Known for its makeup, skincare, candles and home fragrance all at factory prices, you can now shop bestsellers for even less.

The brainchild of serial entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore (who’s also the woman behind brands including Soap & Glory, Bliss and FitFlop to name just a few), it’s a members’ only club that allows you to purchase cutting edge products. In short, Beauty Pie cuts out the middleman, meaning it can remove the excessive mark-up on prices – so whatever a product costs the brand to buy from the factory is the cost that you, the customer, will also pay.

That means there’s no profit to be made from the products themselves. Instead that comes from the membership fee, the level of which includes a certain amount of credit each month or year that you can use to shop to your heart’s content.

The biggest question, though, is where are the products made? And the answer to that is simple: all over the world. As a result of Kilgore’s experience, she’s got contacts across the globe at some of the beauty industry’s best and most renowned factories. That means she can ensure everything is of the highest standard, will deliver on its promises and is able to rival some of the most cult products on the market. It almost sounds too good to be true, but trust me when I say it really isn’t.

As a beauty editor, I’ve tried and tested all of what Beauty Pie has to offer – so, I’ve rounded up the Black Friday deals worth shopping below.

Best Beauty Pie Black Friday deals

Beauty Pie super healthy skin gently foamy face wash: Was £17.50, now £15.75, Beautypie.com

In all honesty, this cleanser gets 10/10 for size alone – it’s a whopping 390ml, which makes the less-than-a-tenner price point feel like even better value given that it really does last for ages. The product inside the bottle is well worth every penny, too. Super gentle, it does foam but it doesn’t strip skin or leave it feeling dry. Instead, it cleanses and refreshes and is infused with vitamin C and smoothing apple extract – an ideal morning cleanse or a purifying second cleanse in the evening.

Beauty Pie triple beauty luminizing wand in champagne: Was £12, now £9.60, Beautypie.com

Believe me when I say that every single time I wear this highlighter, I get a compliment. There’s literally no other product that has racked up quite so many comments, and it’s for that reason that I will wear it every single day. The smallest bit goes a long way, and dabbed on the high points of the face, it catches the light beautifully without being too much. It’s not glittery, instead it just adds a natural-looking, luminous glow that blends into skin seamlessly.

The one tiny complaint I have is that the tube does get a little bit messy (which could also be partly down to the fact I often forgets to turn the lid to “off”) but it’s a small price to pay for such an incredible finish.

Beauty Pie soul providers re-energizing dry oil sugar scrub: Was £16, now £12.80, Beautypie.com

OK, so, this is one of those products that has to be smelt to be believed. It’s a glorious blend of grapefruit, lemongrass and black pepper and it’ll take you straight to the Amalfi Coast, Aperol Spritz in hand as the sun shines down. It’s like nothing we’ve ever smelt before, and the scent lingers on the skin for hours too.

Plus, the grainy sugar and oil combination leaves skin feeling silky smooth in seconds, so much so that you could definitely skip moisturiser if you wanted to. It’s arguably the best body scrub in existence, and that’s not even an exaggeration on our part. It’s worth noting though that the formula does separate in the jar, so always remember to give it a good mix before slathering it on.

Beauty Pie supercheek cream blush in bare blush: Was £12, now £9.60, Beautypie.com

Created in partnership with celebrity makeup artist Hannah Martin (she’s behind some of the most famous royal makeup looks), these cream blushers are so easy to use, blend and build up. In fact, until these launched, our tester steered clear of blusher because she was scared of it, but this was the product to make her realise what she was missing.

Bare Blush is an easy to wear muted pink that can be easily built up for a more intense shot of colour, if you fancy. They are super blendable and have a matte finish that just blends effortlessly into skin for a truly natural finish. Beautiful.

Beauty Pie Dr glycolic multi-acid (6.5%) micropeeling glycolic acid pads: Was £16.50, now £13.20, Beautypie.com

One of beauty writer Ellis Cochrane’s favourite chemical peels, Beauty Pie’s pads are perfect for on-the-go use. “It can be easy to neglect your skincare routine when travelling, but these micro peeling pads from Beauty Pie enable you to keep on top of chemical exfoliation even when you’re away from home,” she noted. “I found these particularly handy to have when taking hand luggage only on a recent trip and noted they really revitalised dull and dehydrated skin following a nine-hour flight.”

Beauty Pie luxury scented candle in clean house: Was £20, now £16, Beautypie.com

There’s no smell more satisfying than when you’ve just got a clean load of washing out of the machine and the soft, homely scent of clean cotton fills the room – and this candle replicates that. Subtle notes of lavender, ressia and magnolia flowers combined with a touch of musk make for a truly beautiful concoction.

It’s perfect for burning all year round, but especially in the spring when the sun comes streaming in. Plus, it’s the little details that count the most when it comes to candles, and Beauty Pie’s always burn cleanly, don’t smoke, have a seriously impressive throw and come in jars that you’d actually want to clean out and re-use.

Beauty Pie super healthy hair: Was £10, now £8, Beautypie.com

When beauty expert Lauren Cunninghamreviewed the best hair masks, Beauty Pie’s formula stood out for its detangling ability. “Packed with argan oil, a vegan-friendly keratin substitute, hyaluronic acid and panthenol, it’s incredibly hydrating while helping to strengthen locks and even protect from UV damage,” she noted. “We found a little goes a long way, with one tub lasting us around two months and we definitely did notice a difference in how shiny and strong our hair felt as well.”

Beauty Pie James Molloy deluxe eyeshadow quad in gold: Was £15, now £12, Beautypie.com

James Molloy is another makeup artist that Beauty Pie have tapped up, and together they have created a trio of day-to-night eyeshadow palettes. This one, in gold, is my favourite because it can be used for a quick one colour smokey eye (the top left or bottom right shades are best for that), or it can be built up to create something altogether more dramatic. The formula of the shadows themselves is impeccable, they feel buttery soft, apply and blend out beautifully and don’t fade during the day either, which is testament to the impressive pigment levels.

Beauty Pie luxury mulberry silk hair scrunchies: Was £16.50, now £14.85, Beautypie.com

Once you’ve used silk scrunchies there’s no way you can ever go back, but there’s no denying that good quality usually means you have to spend a small fortune. However, Beauty Pie is here to save the day and these packets of six are the most affordable we’ve found, they don’t lose their stretch and they’re the perfect size – not too big, not too small – and, they come in either black or pale pink. If you are yet to be converted, the joy of silk scrunchies is that they are kind and gentle on hair, they eliminate damaging friction, clawing and tugging, don’t snap and prevent both kinks and damage.

Beauty Pie superdose C C-Suite rapid action power brightener: Was £23.50, now £18.80, Beautypie.com

It’s no secret that most vitamin C serums can sometimes fall on the thicker, more oily side. Unfortunately that means that they don’t always suit a lot of skincare routines, despite being one of the most recommended products by dermatologists and skin experts.

But Beauty Pie has created something incredible here: with a texture like water, this is easily applied onto skin for an instantly undetectable finish that’s anything but sticky or greasy, plus the formulation is seriously impressive. The high-dose, stable form of vitamin C is combined with ferulic acid and tranexamic acid to brighten dull, uneven, UV-damaged skin without causing irritation, meaning it’s suitable for sensitive skin types.

