Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s something special about Easter eggs. We don’t know what makes them so addictive, but we plan on stocking up as many as possible while we have the chance. While Easter is not until 21 April this year, it’s always helpful to shop in advance - it prevents the disappointment of a barren aisle where only the chocolate dregs are left.

We’re excited to see that Easter eggs have genuinely improved this year. Supermarkets are finally nailing it with their own brand flavours, while luxury chocolatiers and high street boutiques such as Hotel Chocolat impress with high-quality chocolate. Household favourites like Cadbury, Kinder and Mars continue to go from strength to strength.

If, like us, you are looking to beat the rush, you can save yourself some cash on fantastic Easter egg deals right now. We’ve even done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the best offers out there. In our list, we’ve thought about all tastes and price points – classic milk, caramels, nutty chocolate, vegan choices and and even options fit for a family egg hunt. But just like an egg hunt, you need to be fast - these deals won’t be around for long.

The best Easter egg deals for April 2025 are:

Lindt lindor milk chocolate egg with assorted truffles: Was £20, now £15, Sainsburys.co.uk

Was £20, now £15, Sainsburys.co.uk Cadbury pack of 48 creme eggs: Was £36, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £36, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate Easter egg: Was £7, now £5, Ocado.com

Exceptional by ASDA orange and ginger dark chocolate egg: Was £9.98, now £7.98, ASDA.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Asda )

Dark chocolate lovers will love this tried and tested offering from Asda. This egg comes flavoured with Valencia orange oil and flecks of candied orange and ginger. In their review of the best Easter eggs of 2025, our tester found that it “tastes and looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests.” You can save more, too - there is now an additional 20 per cent off.

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Belgian milk chocolate tiramisu XL Easter egg: Was £10, now £8, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsburys )

Great news for the Nectar card holders: you can save on the Easter egg that took the top spot in our review. The chocolate tiramisu egg impressed our expert thanks to its excellent taste, great value and its use of Rainforest Alliance chocolate. In her review, food expert Emma Henderson found that “This Easter treat really sets itself apart from everything else we've seen.”

Tesco Finest 48 per cent Cote d'Ivoire dark milk Easter egg: Was £12, now £6, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

A Tesco Clubcard means you can now save more than 50 per cent on the price of this tried-and-tested egg. Easter egg expert Emma named this the best dark milk egg in her review of the best Easter eggs for Easter 2025. “The chocolate is super smooth, decadent and moreish, and strikes a great balance between creamy milk and dark chocolate,” said our tester.

Happi oat milk chocolate salted honeycomb egg: Was £10, now £8, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Happi )

Don’t worry - we also have a great deal for all the vegan and dairy-free chocolate lovers out there. This oat milk chocolate egg is now 20 per cent off. With a salty-sweet honeycomb flavour, this one is sure to have you going back for seconds.

Lindt lindor milk chocolate egg with assorted truffles: Was £20, now £15, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lindt )

Who doesn’t love a Lindt truffle at Easter? Well, now you can love it for less. Sainsbury's Nectar card holders can save £5 off this expensive Lindt Easter egg and assorted truffles. With 25% off, smooth, creamy Belgian chocolate is just a click away.

Terry's chocolate orange truffle Easter egg: Was £10, now £8, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( Terry's Chocolate Orange )

Terry’s chocolate orange may be synonymous with Christmas, but it seems wrong to confine all that deliciousness to just one month. This landed in our review of the best Easter eggs, with our expert describing the truffles that were hidden inside as incredibly “moreish”. Now 20 per cent off at Ocado.

Cadbury pack of 48 creme eggs: Was £36, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

They’re favourites for a reason – Cadbury creme eggs are among the best things about Easter. The classic Cadbury chocolate forms an egg shape that’s filled with a silky soft, gooey fondant, with the result being one of the most iconic chocolate treats. If you can never get enough of these bites of heaven, stock up with a whopping 48 eggs, thanks to this Amazon deal, which currently gives you almost 20 per cent off.

Lindt white chocolate gold bunny: Was £4.25, now £3.48, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

We couldn’t talk about Easter chocolate without including the famous Lindt gold bunny. This little cutie is now available in white and dark chocolate, salted caramel, and classic milk. Lindt’s creamy, rich Swiss chocolate is a must each Easter, and a discounted bunny is even sweeter.

Tony’s Chocolonely milk caramel and sea salt chocolate Easter egg: Was £12, now £9.75, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tony’s Chocolonely )

Dutch chocolate manufacturer Tony's Chocolonely has garnered quite a reputation, with 100 per cent traceable cocoa beans that produce delicious, silky-smooth chocolate. For Easter, you can enjoy Tony’s famous chocolate in egg form, with this perfect combination of creamy caramel and sea salt.

Tesco raisin and biscuit chocolate egg: Was £10, now £6, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Different from the classic, smooth texture you’ll find with most Easter eggs, Tesco’s own-brand raisin and biscuit chocolate egg is filled with crunchy and chewy pieces that mix with the milk chocolate. The chocolate has The Rainforest Alliance seal of approval, and the egg is now 40 per cent off with a Tesco Clubcard.

Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate Easter egg: Was £7, now £5, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( Lindt )

Combine the gold Lindt bunny with a whole medium egg made of Swiss chocolate from those famous master chocolatiers, and you have a recipe for success. Add a 30 per cent discount into the mix, and you’re bound to be a very happy bunny, thanks to this deal from Ocado.

Ferrero Rocher milk chocolate & hazelnut large Easter egg: Was £17, now £12.50, Waitrose.com

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Another egg that would make a delicious gift this Easter is this large number from Ferrero Rocher. Made of a delicious milk chocolate and hazelnut shell, it contains six iconic Ferrero Rocher truffles hidden inside. Snap it up now while there’s more than 20 per cent off.

Cadbury dairy milk fruit & nut inclusions ultimate egg: Was £15.50, now £12.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsburys )

It doesn’t get much more quintessentially English than Cadbury’s fruit and nut. Now put it in the form of an Easter Egg and you’ve got a recipe for success, especially when there is an extra 20 per cent off up for grabs too.

Want even more bargains? Check out our dedicated deals section