Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s something special about Easter eggs, and the way the chocolate just hits different. We don’t know exactly what the secret is behind their addictive nature but we plan on stocking up while we have the chance. While Easter is not until 21 April this year, it’s always helpful to shop in advance, to make sure you’re not disappointed when only the chocolate dregs are left.

We’re really excited that Easter eggs have had a real promotion this year. Supermarkets are nailing it with their own brand flavours, while luxury chocolatiers and high street boutiques such as Hotel Chocolat continue to impress with their quality. Plus, if you stock up on household favourites, such as Cadbury, Kinder and Mars, you can never go wrong.

If, like us, you are beating the rush, you can save yourself some cash on fantastic Easter egg deals. We’ve even done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the best offers out there. In our list, we’ve thought about all tastes and price points – classic milk, caramels, nutty chocolate, and even options fit for a family egg hunt. These deals won’t be around for long, though. On your marks...

Kinder surprise giant Easter egg: Was £17, now £12.50, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Kinder )

A hit with both children and adults alike, Kinder knocks it out of the park every year with its Easter eggs. Although Kinder surprise eggs are available year-round, we'd much rather have a hefty 220g milk chocolate egg. Plus, you’ll still get a fun toy inside, making it perfect for the little ones. Using your Tesco Clubcard, you can currently get 25 per cent off.

Cadbury pack of 48 creme eggs: Was £36, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

They’re favourites for a reason – Cadbury creme eggs are one of the best things about Easter. The classic Cadbury chocolate forms an egg shape that’s filled with a silky soft, gooey fondant, with the result being one of the most iconic chocolate treats. If you can never get enough of these bites of heaven, stock up with a whopping 48 eggs, thanks to this Amazon deal, which currently gives you almost 20 per cent off.

Lindt white chocolate gold bunny: Was £4.25, now £3.48, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

We couldn’t talk about Easter chocolate without including the famous Lindt gold bunny. This little cutie is now available in white and dark chocolate, salted caramel, and classic milk. Lindt’s creamy, rich Swiss chocolate is a must each Easter, and a discounted bunny is even sweeter.

Tony’s Chocolonely milk caramel and sea salt chocolate Easter egg: Was £13.99, now £11.99, Tonyschocolonely.com

open image in gallery ( Tony’s Chocolonely )

Dutch chocolate manufacturer Tony's Chocolonely has garnered quite a reputation, with 100 per cent traceable cocoa beans that produce delicious, silky-smooth chocolate. For Easter, you can enjoy Tony’s famous chocolate in egg form, with this perfect combination of creamy caramel and sea salt. By using the code “EGGP”, you’ll save a modest £2 on the price of your egg.

Tesco raisin and biscuit chocolate egg: Was £10, now £8, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Different from the classic, smooth texture you’ll find with most Easter eggs, Tesco’s own-brand raisin and biscuit chocolate egg is filled with crunchy and chewy pieces that mix with the milk chocolate. The chocolate has The Rainforest Alliance seal of approval, and the egg’s price now has 20 per cent off, with a Tesco Clubcard.

Kinder Bunny with surprise x2: Was £7, now £4.50, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( ocado )

Another rabbit-shaped chocolate treat, this Kinder Bunny is now on offer at Ocado. Each bunny is usually £3.50 but you can now pick up a pair for just £4.50. Expect a fine milk chocolate outer with a creamy white chocolate lining, and, you didn’t hear it from us but, there might be a secret toy lurking inside.

Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate Easter egg: Was £7, now £5, Ocado.com

open image in gallery ( Lindt )

Combine the gold Lindt bunny with a whole medium egg made of Swiss chocolate from those famous master chocolatiers, and you have a recipe for success. Add a 30 per cent discount into the mix, and you’re bound to be a very happy bunny, thanks to this deal from Ocado.

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Terry’s chocolate orange may be a Christmastime staple, but it seems such a waste to confine all that deliciousness to just one month. You can spread the joy with this chocolatey orange Easter egg, which is basically a giant chocolate orange – what’s not to like? But now with added popping candy for an extra dose of excitement this Easter. Plus with a Tesco Clubcard, you can knock off almost half the price.

Thorntons personalised large milk chocolate Easter egg: Was £15, now £12.75, Thorntons.com

open image in gallery ( Thorntons )

Thorntons is currently offering 15 per cent off its entire Easter range, so you can score savings on everything from chocolate boxes to wicker hampers, and personalised eggs such as this one. By adding your own personal message to their Easter egg, at no extra cost, this would make an extra special treat.

Want even more bargains? Check out our dedicated deals section