Best Easter egg deals 2025: Save on Cadbury, Hotel Chocolat and more

There’s something special about Easter eggs, and the way the chocolate just hits different. We don’t know exactly what the special secret is behind their addictive nature, but we plan on stocking up while we have the chance. While Easter is not until 21 April this year, it’s always helpful to shop in advance, to make sure you’re not disappointed when only the chocolate dregs are left.

We’re really excited that this year, as Easter eggs have had a real promotion. Supermarkets are nailing it with own brand flavours, while luxury chocolatiers and high street boutiques like Hotel Chocolat continue to impress with their quality. And, if you stock up on household favourites like Cadbury, Kinder and Mars, you can never go wrong.

If, like us, you are beating the rush, you can save yourself some cash on fantastic Easter egg deals. We’ve even done the hard work for you and compiled a list of the best offers out there. In our list, we’ve thought about all tastes and price points – classic milk, caramels, nutty chocolate, and even options fit for a family egg hunt. These deals won’t be around for long though. On your marks...

Kinder surprise giant Easter egg: Was £17, now £12.50, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Kinder )

A hit with both children and adults alike, Kinder knocks it out of the park every year with its Easter eggs. Although Kinder surprise eggs are available year-round, we'd much rather have a hefty 220g milk chocolate egg. Plus, you’ll still get a fun toy inside, making it perfect for the little ones. Using your Tesco Clubcard, you can currently get 25 per cent off.

Hotel Chocolat caramel bunny selector: £5.45 each or 3 for £14, Hotelchocolat.com

open image in gallery ( Hotel Chocolat )

If you prefer bite-sized chocolates to a full on Easter egg, these six piece selectors are the perfect buy. Deliciously moreish, they’re made with silky smooth, creamy caramel. With each pack containing a squad of six super cute caramel bunnies, you could gift them or keep them all for yourself – we promise we won’t tell. You can choose to mix and match your three selector packs in a deal that includes bestselling favourites and even more bunny flavours – oranges and lemons, pistachio, and vegan raspberry.

Cadbury pack of 48 creme eggs: Was £36, now £32.39, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

They’re favourites for a reason – Cadbury creme eggs are one of the best things about Easter drawing near. The classic Cadbury chocolate forms an egg shape that’s filled with a silky soft, gooey fondant, with the result being one of the most iconic chocolate treats. If you can never get enough of these bites of heaven, stock up with a whopping 48 eggs thanks to this Amazon deal which currently gives you 10 per cent off.

Thorntons dinosaur milk chocolate Easter egg: Was £5, now £3.65, Sainsburys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sainsburys )

Delight the dinosaur lover in your life with this fantastically crafted milk chocolate egg from British chocolatiers, Thorntons. The hollow milk chocolate egg is embossed with a roaring T-rex that’s decorated with white chocolate and green coloured decorations. Using your Nectar card, you can get this little Easter egg for just £3.65.

Ferrero Rocher golden Easter egg: £11.98, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Ferrero )

That instantly recognisable taste of a Ferrero Rocher has been captured and made into a delicious Easter egg. Plus, it comes paired with six individual chocolates to enjoy at a later date (or all at the same time, no judgement here). Although Asda is selling the egg for just shy of £12 without any deals or offers, it’s priced at £17.50 elsewhere – so you’ll save yourself just over 30 per cent by shopping at the supermarket.

Bettys spring flowers milk chocolate Easter egg: Was £42.25, now £37.25, Bettys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bettys )

For some, Easter calls for a little luxury following Lent, and what better way to mark that occasion than with a beautifully decorated, Swiss milk chocolate egg? With a delicate show of primroses, pansies and tulips, each Bettys egg is hand piped by Harrogate-based chocolatiers. Many handmade eggs of the same luxury will set you back a lot more, but you can get this colourful Easter egg from Bettys for just £37.25 when signing up for £5 off, here.

Lindt white chocolate gold bunny: Was £4.25, now £3.48, Asda.com

open image in gallery ( Asda )

We couldn’t talk about Easter chocolate without including the famous Lindt gold bunny. This little cutie is now available in white and dark chocolate, salted caramel, and classic milk. Lindt’s iconic creamy, rich Swiss chocolate is a must each Easter, and a discounted bunny is even sweeter.

Tony’s Chocolonely milk caramel and sea salt chocolate Easter egg: Was £13.99, now £11.99, Tonyschocolonely.com

open image in gallery ( Tony’s Chocolonely )

Dutch chocolate manufacturer, Tony's Chocolonely, has garnered quite the reputation, with 100 per cent traceable cocoa beans that produce delicious, silky smooth chocolate – making their colourful chocolate wrappers noticeable anywhere. For Easter, you can enjoy Tony’s famous chocolate in egg form, with this perfect combination of creamy caramel and sea salt. By using the code “EGGP”, you’ll take £2 off the price of your egg.

Cadbury mini eggs Easter egg: Was £4, now £2.50, Morrisons.com

open image in gallery ( Morrisons )

Similar to many of the other iconic Easter eggs that we have mentioned, mini eggs have cemented their reputation as incredible Easter chocolates – we’d eat them by the bucket load. If you’re buying Easter eggs for the whole family, this brilliant deal at Morrisons is one that you should take advantage of, with £1.50 off large Easter eggs. This deal also includes Skittles, Twix, Yorkie, Terry’s Chocolate Orange and Milkybar. All you need is a Morrisons More card, and you’ll be eligible.

The Chocolate Detective kingfisher eggs: Was £13, now £10.40, Delli.market

open image in gallery ( Delli )

One for the adults, these dinky multicoloured eggs are a striking choice for an Easter gift this year. A delicate and crunchy hazelnut praline is coated in Ecuadorian milk chocolate, making for little bites of heaven. Sign up for Delli news and get 20 per cent off your first shop with the code “WELCOME20”.

Tesco raisin and biscuit chocolate egg: Was £10, now £8, Tesco.com

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Different to the classic, smooth texture you’ll find with most Easter eggs, this Tesco own brand raisin and biscuit chocolate egg is filled with crunchy and chewy pieces that mix well with the silky milk chocolate. The chocolate has The Rainforest Alliance seal of approval, and is now 20 per cent off with a Tesco Clubcard.

