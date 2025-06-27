Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Panasonic has remained one of the biggest players in the television manufacturing world for decades. The brand is known across the world for a high-quality, broad range of home appliances, cameras, and, of course, TVs.

Here at IndyBest, we rate Panasonic’s TVs so highly that the TV-55Z95A OLED model (was £2,999.99, now £1,599.99, Panasonic.co.uk) was named our best buy in tech critic David Phelan’s round-up of the best tried and tested 4K TVs. David found that “Panasonic’s OLED TVs have picture quality so rich and detailed it can take your breath away,” and praised the model’s smooth and realistic imagery: “from faithful skin tones to detailed shadowy areas – and it’s still good for vibrant colours and deep black levels.”

If you’ve been toying with the idea of upgrading your current TV, now’s the time. There’s a deal that not only gets you a discount on a great TV, but also grabs you a whopping £100 voucher on a takeaway.

Two Panasonic TVs have big discounts coupled with a £100 food delivery voucher for Uber Eats, Just Eat or Deliveroo. It’s the perfect deal for a big night in with your favourite takeaway, all while watching your favourite film on a picture-perfect TV. On top of that, use the code “Z6015” at checkout and save an additional 15 per cent off your purchase, in addition to the food delivery voucher, and already existing up to £500 off. We think that’s a pretty impressive deal.

Panasonic TB-65Z60AEB (was £1,499.99, now £999.99, Panasonic.co.uk)

open image in gallery ( Panasonic )

This huge 65” TV sees a massive discount in this deal, with £500 deducted from the list price. This exceptional TV offers bright 4K clarity, and it’s compatible with Dolby Vision and Atmos for the ultimate viewing experience.

open image in gallery ( Panasonic )

If the large TV is overkill, you can get a similar deal on the 55” TV. Best of all, this TV is even cheaper, coming in at under £1000.

Other ways to save at Panasonic

If you’ve got your heart set on a different model, fear not, as there are other ways to save. Those who have access to Student Beans, a Blue Light Card, health service discount, defence discount service, discount for carers, discount for teachers or charity worker discounts can also enjoy 15 per cent off select purchases across Panasonic.

open image in gallery ( Panasonic )

There are big discounts on Panasonic’s OLED TVs, including a whopping £1,000 off the 55in Z85 4K OLED TV (was £2,099.99, now £1,099.99, Panasonic.co.uk). If you check out Panasonic’s dedicated promotions page, you’ll find savings on everything from electric toothbrush heads and wireless earphones to hair dryers and microwaves.

Looking for more of the best tech? Check out our tech section for the latest reviews and news