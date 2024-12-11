Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There’s one hair tool that’s always high on people’s wishlists come Christmas: the Dyson supersonic. The futuristic hair dryer was the vacuum brand’s debut venture into the beauty world back in 2016 – and it remains the gold standard.

Launched with great fanfare, it blew traditional models from the likes of BaByliss and ghd out of the water. Lightweight to prevent arm strain, sleek-looking and powerful to reduce blow drying time, the tool is also impressively quiet and boasts innovative airflow technology, to limit hair damage.

The supersonic has seen plenty of upgrades in the years since, with new attachments for different hair types introduced and refinement to the original design. Not to mention limited-edition colourways for Christmas gifting (see the stylish strawberry blush hue for 2024).

A staple of my own haircare regime, the Dyson supersonic helps me get ready faster in the morning, while the slick design means it takes pride of place on my dressing table.

Now, the price of the 2022 Dyson supersonic model has been slashed in time for Christmas gifting at multiple retailers. You can currently save £65 on the OG hair dryer and £70 on the brand new nural model, which launched just this year. Trust me, any beauty-lover will delight in finding this Dyson hair tool under the tree on 25 December.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer, refurbished: Was £329.99, now £265.99, Ebay.co.uk

Whether you’re creating a big bouncy blow dry, a sleek straightened style or a curly look (the tool comes complete with a diffuser attachment), the Dyson supersonic adds extra versatility to your routine. IndyBest tester, Chloë James, commented that the hair tool left her locks “shinier, softer and considerably more manageable throughout the day”. She added that the gentle air attachment “creates a gentler airflow that still gets the job done fast”, and left her scalp “irritation-free”. Plus, each accessory clips on with an easy-to-use magnetic attachment system, making it foolproof to switch between them.

In short, our tester vowed that the supersonic “drastically decreases the amount of time spent drying your hair and leaves it far shinier and healthier than the majority of hair dryers”. The hair dryer also secured a spot in our round-up of the best models for 2024, so, you can rest assured it’s worth the investment – especially with £65 slashed off its price. The deal is available at eBay on the certified refurbished model.

Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer: Was £399.99, now £329.99, Boots.com

A hi-tech upgrade on the OG supersonic, Dyson launched the nural hair dryer earlier this year. If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling times while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, I can attest to Dyson’s nural being well worth the investment. When I reviewed the hair tool, I found my hair looked shinier and felt far softer than it does after using other hair dryers. With an excellent attachment for taming fly-aways and a feature that cools down the tool automatically when it’s close to your scalp, the nural ticks all my boxes. Now, you can save £70 on the hair dryer, in the Boots sale.

