Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Flowers are a fail-safe gift that everyone loves to receive, but not all arrangements are created equal. If you’re looking for an upgrade from petrol station bouquets, turn to the likes of Bunches, tried and approved by IndyBest, for convenient, beautiful blooms sent straight to your door.

Prices start from £20, and you can select from plastic-free letterbox flowers (perfect when you’re not sure whether the recipient will be at home) and hand-tied bouquets, all of which have a seven-day freshness guarantee. The brand landed a spot in our review of the best flower delivery brands and was praised for its pretty flowers and excellent customer service.

Should you be hoping to save some money on your next bunch, we’ve found the best Bunches discount codes that will see you save on all flowers site-wide, including the Bunches promotional code for 15 per cent off.

Bunches discount code

Our top pick is this Bunches voucher code which gets you 15 per cent off everything. To secure the savings on your selection, use the Bunches discount code “SAVE15” at the checkout. Plus, plant parents will be pleased to know that you can also snap up a 15 per cent discount on flowers and plants when using the discount code “BN15”.

Spray cascade letterbox: £25.44, now £22.22, Bunches.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bunches )

This pretty pink, yellow and white bouquet features spray carnations and delicate white gypsophila. Arriving in their buds for lasting freshness, these letterbox flowers are suitable for popping through the letterbox. Don’t forget to use our Bunches discount code “SAVE15” at the checkout to save 15 per cent on your order.

Bunches discount codes

Why choose Bunches?

“Bunches is very much a family business”, said our reviewer. “It launched under an umbrella in Mansfield in 1989 and has been sending flowers by post for more than 30 years. We’ve sampled its flowers many times and admire its pretty arrangements, from ‘darling decadence’, a subtle arrangement of gold carnations, lilies, white roses, pink lisianthus, alstroemeria, wax flower and eucalyptus, to the delightfully named ‘rhubarb and custard’, a mix of pink, cream and lilac carnations.”

They added: “Flowers usually arrive in bud, which means vase life is maximised, and there are helpful care tips, flower food, a cheery message and even a packet of wild bird seed.”