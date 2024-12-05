The whisky deals we’re raising a glass to this Christmas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

You don’t have to spend hundreds to find a discount on a great bottle of Scotland’s finest. Some of the best single malts are on offer during December, meaning you can raise a toast for less this Christmas.

To find the best whisky deals in the UK, you need to look no further than Scotland’s most renowned distilleries. Many big whisky brands produce exceptional-tasting single malts costing less than £30, even before the discounts kick in.

Scottish law dictates that all single-malts, even cheaper ones, must have been matured for at least three years, been produced by a single distillery, and made using just one type of malted grain. That ensures you’re getting a quality dram at a discount price, and not something better suited to cleaning ovens.

Keep reading for the best whisky deals in the December sales.

Read more: Best Scottish single malt whiskies to bless your home bar

Lagavulin 16-year-old single malt scotch whisky: Was £83, now £78.95, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lagavulin )

A legendary bottle from a beloved Islay distillery, Lagavulin 16 is going for less thanks to Amazon. The 16-year-old scotch is highly regarded for its intense and complex flavours, and collects whisky awards every time a bottle is opened with 100 metres of a judging panel. Perfect as a gift for the whisky fan in your life, or for popping into your own drinks cabinet.

Dalwhinnie 15-year-old single malt scotch whisky: Was £51, now £47.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dalwhinnie )

An easy-drinking single malt from Dalwhinnie, Scotland’s highest distillery, this 15-year-old scotch is renowned for its good value and its gentle, aromatic profile. Notes of fruit and toffee make this a great whisky for those who think they don’t like whisky, while the discount makes this a great whisky for those who love a good deal.

The Singleton 12-year-old single malt whisky: Was £46, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( The Singleton )

The Singleton 12 bills itself as a smooth and buttery single malt that’s an ideal entry point for newbies who might not consider themselves huge whisky fans. Unusually for a single malt, The Singleton is recommended for mixing with soda, unlocking the potential for sophisticated whisky highballs at your next party.

Talisker Skye single malt scotch whisky: Was £48, now £28, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Talisker )

Talisker Skye single malt is one of two no-age statement bottles the distillery produces, the other being Talisker Storm. As you might expect, bottles hide their age when they haven’t been aged long, but fierce competition has only led to great-tasting young single malts like Skye. The brand says to expect maritime sweetness and an oak-cask finish. Plus, you’ll save £20 with this discount.

Lagavulin 8-year-old single malt scotch whisky: Was £52.50, now £43, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Lagavulin )

From a no-age bottle to one that proudly wears its youth on its label, Lagavulin 8 was added to the distillery’s permanent range following the success of its limited edition run in 2016. Amazon is rarely the place to spot the very best whisky deals – usually just about managing to price match your local supermarket shelves – but this is a great price on a well-reviewed bottle. The Islay whisky has a pale barley colour and is touted as having woody, peppery and nutty flavours.

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on tech and home appliances, try the links below:

Find out everything you need to know about Black Friday 2024, with our expert guide