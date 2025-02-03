Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you think of budget-friendly buys, Aldi will most likely spring to mind – and for good reason. In addition to affordable groceries, the supermarket is also renowned for its Specialbuys range – aka, the middle aisle. Known to stock beauty, air fryers and a whole host of products in between – often at prices low enough to make you do a double take.

If this is your first rodeo with Aldi’s Specialbuys, there are a few things you need to know. First, new Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. While popular products don’t hang around for long, we’ve seen sought-after Specialbuys make a comeback year after year.

As for new Specialbuys that’ll land this week, we’re expecting kitchen appliances including an air fryer priced at less than £40, a milk frother that looks as though it rivals Nespresso’s model, and a water tumbler that looks a lot like TikTok-trending brand Stanley’s quencher. In short, there’s plenty worth a trip down to your local Aldi store for.

As a reminder, Aldi’s Specialbuys are an in-store-only affair, (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023). You’ll want to get down to your local store sharpish, should you want to get first dibs on the drop before the crowds get to them.

Ambiano air fryer with window: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Hailed as a convenient, cost-effective and low-to-no oil cooking method, it’s easy to see why air fryers are a popular appliance. With a viewing window, 12 preset programs and a digital touch screen, this model has a fairly small capacity of 4.8l, making it a great option for solo dwellers. And, while competitors' prices often hit the £100 mark, its affordability is also very tempting.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you're looking to bring barista-style drinks to your home, a milk frother is one appliance you need in your kitchen. This one can warm milk, as well as froth cold milk for creating iced lattes. It comes in black, grey or cream too, so you can choose the colourway that best matches your kitchen.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Whether you’re on a health kick or looking to widen your repertoire in the kitchen, Aldi’s blender looks to be a helpful and affordable appliance to have on hand. It has three attachments for blending, chopping and whisking, and a turbo mode, which promises to make it easier to power through harder food.

Aldi Crofton stainless steel bottle: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Bearing a strong resemblance to the TikTok viral Stanley tumbler, Aldi’s stainless steel bottle costs a fraction of the price at just £6.99. It comes complete with a handle and a flip-up straw for easy sipping on the go and is double-wall insulated, so it promises to keep your water refreshingly chilled for longer (although we’ve not put this to the test, yet).

Ambiano textured kettle and toaster: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Inject some colour into your kitchen space with a bright kettle and toaster from Aldi’s range, which comes in sunny yellow or a blue shade (but it’s also available in white should you be looking for something more neutral). The textured finish lends some interest to their designs, while the price tag is equally as appealing, at just £12.99, making this kitchen duo a great option for students or those on a slightly tighter budget.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

From back-to-school buys to toys and clothes, the middle aisle is often where parents and carers can find affordable baby and toddler essentials and gifts – this week is no different. Designed to help little ones reach places they wouldn’t otherwise be able to, this character stool, which is available as a bear, dog, elephant and sheep iterations, looks both fun and functional. Parents and carers will be pleased with the sub-£15 price tag too.

Soda cup and bottle: £3.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Encourage little ones to stay hydrated with these branded water bottles for school, days out and meal times. Whether they’re a huge Peppa Pig fan, a Paw Patrol fanatic, a Batman buff or a Minecraft enthusiast, there’s a design to suit. The bottles have a capacity of 600ml, are made with aluminium, and come with a straw.

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If you’re shopping for a gift for a little one, this car tower looks to be ideal for budding petrolheads or paramedics. It’s suitable for children aged 12 months and above, and it comes with a race car or an ambulance, with the vehicle playing music and sound effects. There could be hours of fun to be had with this set.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

