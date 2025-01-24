Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When you think of budget-friendly buys, Aldi will most likely spring to mind – and for good reason. In addition to affordable groceries, the supermarket is also renowned for its Specialbuys range – aka, the middle aisle. Known to stock beauty, air fryers and a whole host of products in between – often at prices low enough to make you do a double take.

If this is your first rodeo with Aldi’s Specialbuys, there are a few things you need to know. First, new Specialbuys land in stores every Sunday and Thursday, and once they’re gone, they’re gone. While popular products don’t hang around for long, we’ve seen sought-after Specialbuys make a comeback year after year, back by popular demand (see its hanging egg chair and a four-person hot tub).

As for new Specialbuys that’ll land this week, we’re expecting cleaning essentials (think, a tool that bares resemblance to the TikTok viral Sonic Scrubber), a hairdryer that looks like the Dyson supersonic, plus electric toothbrushes, kids toys and more – in short, there’s plenty worth a trip down to your local Aldi store for.

As a reminder, Aldi’s Specialbuys are an in-store-only affair, (the supermarket stopped stocking its products online in July 2023). You’ll want to get down to your local store sharpish, should you want to get first dibs on the drop before the crowds get to them.

Aldi Ambiano cyclonic stick vacuum cleaner: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

While you can expect to pay upwards of £500 for some vacuum cleaners (Dyson, we’re looking at you), this budget-friendly model is just shy of £40. Having not tried it, we can’t speak to how well it works, but Aldi says it features a 180-degree swivel head and an LED display. It comes with a 650ml dust container, plus, it will clean for 20 minutes without needing to be recharged.

Easyhome wet dry mop: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

If your mop is looking a little worse for wear, head down to the middle aisle this week and you can replace it with this wet dry mop. With its 360-degree swivel head, reusable microfibre pads and adjustable handle, it comes with a spray function and can be filled with soapy water or other cleaning solutions which should, hopefully, leave your floors shining.

And, to make light work of cleaning mucky windows, Aldi will also be selling an electric window cleaner (£14.99, Aldi.co.uk), which lands in Aldi stores on 26 January.

Aldi visage ionic hairdryer: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Aldi’s sell-out visage ionic hair dryer, which looks a lot like the Dyson supersonic hair dryer, is back in stock. This time, it’s available in four different colourways (the mint green and purple shade is very similar to the colours of Dyson’s new nural hair dryer). With three heat settings, two speeds and an ionic function, it comes with concentrator and diffuser attachments. We’re expecting this one to be a hit yet again, so we’d recommend adding it to your basket sooner rather than later.

Aldi toothbrush and water floss: £12.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Keep the whole family’s pearly whites clean, with Aldi’s new oscillating toothbrush and sonic toothbrushes, which come with normal and sensitive modes. Aldi is launching a water flosser too, which comes with modes for deep cleaning as well as softer cleans. Plus, little ones can use the kids oscillating electric toothbrushes, too (£12.99, Aldi.co.uk). Compatible with Oral-B brush heads, it comes in blue, green and cherry hues.

Ambiano electric scrubber: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Taking the hard graft out of cleaning, electric cleaning brushes have been going viral online, but if you want to see whether they're worth the hype, this electric scrubber is less than a fiver. It has four interchangeable heads, and it has a waterproof rating of IPX4 (which essentially means it’s not so waterproof that it can be submerged in water, but can cope with splashes).

Little Town sensory ball pit: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Aldi )

Over the coming weeks, Aldi will be adding a selection of kids' toys and essentials to the middle aisle, including worry monsters, weighted soft toys, water bottles and wellness-focused journals. In stores from 26 January, parents and carers will be able to pick up this inflatable, light-up ball pit. Similarly, there will also be a light-up, inflatable ball.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQs

What days does Aldi Specialbuys go on sale?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday mornings.

What happens to unsold Aldi Specialbuys?

In the rare case some items are left over, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s Specialbuys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first through store doors, to ensure they get their hands on their item of choice. Since July 2023, Aldi only sells its Specialbuys in its stores, as opposed to online.

Does Aldi repeat Specialbuys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out extremely quickly. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap up one you missed. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back, owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair, which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

