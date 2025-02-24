Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With spring just around the corner, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale for 2025 is nearly within reach. Well, Amazon hasn’t confirmed any dates just yet, but with the event landing in mid-to-late March every year since it kicked off in 2022, I have no reason to think the retailer will be doing things differently this year.

The sale has, in previous years, seen savings on tech, beauty, home appliances and more, and the latter tends to see some of the biggest discounts, given these are typically big-ticket items like air fryers and coffee machines. So, whether you’re in the market for kitchen appliances (think juicers and stand mixers) or cleaning essentials (think vacuum cleaners and air purifiers), Amazon’s sale is one to watch.

The online giant stocks a great deal of IndyBest’s tried and tested home appliance brands, from Shark and Eufy to Morphy Richards and KitchenAid, and it’s these names that we’ll be plucking from the torrent of offers throughout the sale. I’d recommend bookmarking this guide, or any of our dedicated Amazon spring sale guides for that matter, as we’ll constantly be updating them with all the latest news and best deals once they start to drop.

So, if you’re hovering over the “buy now” button, why not wait to see if you can get a better price? For now, here’s everything we know about the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, plus some home appliance offers that you can shop right now.

What is the Amazon Spring Sale?

Bringing with it limited-time deals on tech, beauty, home appliances and more, Amazon’s Spring Deal Days sale has taken place in mid to late March for the last three years. A great thing about this sale is that, unlike Amazon’s Prime Day, you don’t need an Amazon Prime subscription to secure any of the offers. That being said, the free next-day delivery that comes with a Prime account may be handy throughout the event, especially as you can get a free 30-day trial. Just remember to cancel it when you no longer want it, as beyond the 30-day trial period it will cost £8.99 per month, or £95 per year.

When is the Amazon Spring Sale in 2025?

While Amazon hasn’t officially announced dates for the 2025 Spring Sale, it will probably land mid to late March. In 2023, the sale ran from 27 to 29 March, while the following year’s sale ran from 20 to 25 March. I’ll keep you posted on this year’s dates, so watch this space.

What were the best deals in last year’s Amazon Spring Sale?

We saw a whole host of our favourite tried and tested brands slashing prices last year, from Shark and Eufy to Morphy Richards and KitchenAid. If you were after a new vacuum cleaner, Shark’s anti hairwrap upright vacuum cleaner (£219, Amazon.co.uk) was reduced to £149, down from £299.99. If you had a new microwave on your wishlist, you could have nabbed a Panasonic steam combination microwave (£399, Amazon.co.uk) with nearly £90 off. Meanwhile, keen bakers could have saved nearly £150 on the KitchenAid black classic stand mixer (£399.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Best home appliances deals to shop now:

Philips essential air fryer 5000 series XL connected: Was £179.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Philips )

Looking for an air fryer deal? This model, which is currently half price, comes tried, tested and approved by the team. In her review, IndyBest tester Lauren Cunningham wrote: “As well as being deep and large enough to fit half a chicken and plenty of chips, it’s wifi-enabled, and connects to the NutriU app, meaning it can be controlled from your phone and Alexa.”

Shark stratos anti-hair-wrap plus pet pro cordless vacuum: Was £499.99, now £399, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The crème de la crème of vacuum cleaners, this cordless model is reduced by 20 per cent, which equates to a £100 saving. Hailed as the best overall buy in our review of the best cordless vacuum cleaners, it boasts impressive suction power when used to clean carpets and hard floors. “It’s constantly working out what power levels you need to pick up the most mess”, Zoe Griffin explained. “All you have to do is steer while it uses clean sense IQ technology to automatically sense the mess you can’t see and adjust cleaning power for up to 50 per cent more dirt pick-up.”

Samsung large capacity solo microwave oven: Was £149.99, now £102.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Samsung )

In her review of the best microwaves, IndyBest tester Rachael Penn dubbed this model the best for large families – and with this deal you can save 31 per cent on the kitchen appliance. “With a large 32l capacity, it’s big enough to fit a whole chicken in, so you can cook almost anything in it”, she said.

Check our our dedicated deals page for more of the latest offers and discount codes