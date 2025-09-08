Waitrose unveils this year’s Christmas food – and it includes limoncello mince pies

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s that confusing time of year again – summer is only just beginning to wind down, yet stores are already unveiling (or teasing) their Christmas offerings for the festive season ahead. For example, beauty advent calendars from brands like Selfridges and John Lewis are already available to shop. And for food lovers, the countdown has begun, too…

Tantalising our taste buds with the promise of showstopping festive fare, supermarkets start to unveil their Christmas food menus for 2025 around this time of year, and Waitrose – which never fails to impress – has kicked things off with a bang. It’s announced that it will be serving up more than 600 products this Christmas, which will include more than 200 new additions, such as mince pies with a twist, and a Bueno-inspired panettone.

We’re expecting the other big supermarkets such as Tesco, M&S and Asda to follow suit over the coming weeks, and we’ll be bringing you all the latest menu announcements as they happen. So, watch this space.

While you’ll have to wait a little longer to place your order – Waitrose’s Christmas food range becomes available from 22 September – if you’re curious about what’s on the menu, keep reading.

Waitrose Christmas food to order

Whether you’re putting on a big spread for friends and family or holding a small and intimate affair this Christmas, Waitrose has you covered. There’s a choice of mains meals, sides, desserts, sandwiches, party food, and much more. Starting off strong, for the main event, you could be serving up a free range turkey breast with a stuffing centre wrapped in dry-cured beechwood smoked bacon, which comes with a cranberry and orange glaze – aptly named, this dish is called a “turkey bauble”.

open image in gallery The turkey bauble is wrapped in dry-cured beechwood smoked bacon ( Waitrose )

Alternatively, you could be feasting on a No.1 slow cooked British beef shin with bone marrow, or sweet cured British gammon with black cherry glaze. Or for those who prefer fish, options will include No.1 stuffed Scottish salmon with prawns and salsa verde drizzle, or a salmon roulade Wellington filled with ricotta, spinach and pine nuts. Vegan and vegetarian options will include a No.1 mushroom, malbec and port wellington, and a cauliflower cheese galette crown.

To accompany the main event, side dishes will include No.1 stuffing balls with bacon, smoked chestnuts and sage, and No.1 wagyu beef dripping Yorkshire puddings. And, for those with a penchant for pastry, you’ll be pleased to know Waitrose is launching a new range of pies this year, including a turkey version, naturally. Perfect to serve up with leftovers.

Desserts sound just as promising. The No.1 ‘nutcracker’ dessert comes with an ambre lustre dusting, while there’s also a pistachio meringata, a Sicilian lemon and mascarpone delice, and triple chocolate snowflakes. Our eyes are on the No.1 sticky toffee yule lodge, which comes with caramel sauce for pouring, and sugar snow for the final flourish.

open image in gallery ( Waitrose )

Of course it isn’t Christmas without a mince pie, and Waitrose has put a twist on the tradition with its boozy range. There are No.1 golden mince pies with Limoncello to try, as well as No.1 brandy buttercream mince pies with cherry mincemeat and Cognac. Other spins on Christmas classics include a Bueno-inspired No.1 hazelnut crème panettone, and a No.1 pistachio and cherry stollen wreath. Free from options include salted caramel hazelnut brownies, cranberry and orange blondies, and cranberry and Sicilian orange all butter shortbread to devour, so no-one will have to miss out on dessert.

To ensure your festive soiree is well catered for, Waitrose will also be offering easy to prepare party food that you can oven-cook at the same temperature. While specific dishes are under wraps, for now, Emilie Wolfman, trend innovation manager, has teased “retro” and “classic and trusty comfort foods”, such as vol au vents and toasties. On top of this, there will be deli food and cheeses to choose from, including the likes of No. 1 partridge in a pear pâté, pigs in blanket scotch eggs, and gouda and cider bake.

When is Waitrose food to order available?

Unfortunately, not just yet – but you won’t have to wait too long. Waitrose’s Christmas food to order service officially opens on 22 September, giving you plenty of time to browse its festive range and plan your perfect holiday spread. Whether you’re looking for a show-stopping centrepiece, classic sides, or indulgent desserts, you’ll be able to pre-order everything you need well in advance of the big day.

Looking for more festive inspiration? Browse the best beauty advent calendars for 2025, handpicked by our beauty writer