The John Lewis beauty advent calendar is my favourite for mature skin

Whether pulling at our heartstrings with their famous TV ads or offering a huge range of gifts, John Lewis knows how to do Christmas. It’s no surprise that that also applies to their highly anticipated beauty advent calendar.

The retailer is predicting yet another sellout of their beauty-packed Christmas countdown this year, and after getting a first look before it goes on sale, it’s easy to see why. Having stepped up their beauty game once again, they’ve crammed it with 36 products this year, with 23 full-sized products.

What’s more, it exceeds the value of previous years. 2025’s offering is worth more than £1000, and priced at £235, it’s slightly less than its luxury department store competitors, as Harrods and Selfridges’ beauty advent calendars both cost £250.

After getting an early peek inside all 25 drawers in this year’s beautiful, enchanted tales’ theatrical themed calendar, I noticed one thing: this is put together for mature skin in mind, with products for a range of beauty products perfect for anyone 35 plus. The haul is packed with rejuvenating anti-ageing creams, pampering body care, hair products, luxury fragrances, and a lot more.

How I tested

I tried every product in this gorgeous advent calendar ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

Forget tradition: I unboxed all 25 advent calendar drawers at once to see what was hidden inside and put the contents to the test. I examined the products according to the following criteria:

Packaging: John Lewis is synonymous with quality, so I took note of its aesthetics and sturdiness. I considered whether I’d be proud to display it, how well-made it is, and whether it could be reused again and again.

John Lewis is synonymous with quality, so I took note of its aesthetics and sturdiness. I considered whether I’d be proud to display it, how well-made it is, and whether it could be reused again and again. Value for money: Arguably, the most important point of any advent calendar is whether it’s good value for money. So, I counted how many full-sized products it contains, and researched their usual retail prices compared to how much the calendar costs.

Arguably, the most important point of any advent calendar is whether it’s good value for money. So, I counted how many full-sized products it contains, and researched their usual retail prices compared to how much the calendar costs. Variety: The department store is home to some of the best beauty brands on the market, so I’m expecting to see a range of classic and trending brand names in the drawers, as well as a good mix of beauty categories.

