How much Christmas dinner costs at major supermarkets – and the cheapest is only £20

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – and the most expensive. According to a recent survey by YouGov, about a third of Brits say they’re worried about the impact that Christmas will have on their personal finances. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this rises to 42 per cent for households with incomes of less than £30,000.

If you’re looking to avoid breaking the bank this December, there’s some good news, as it’s possible to buy your entire Christmas dinner right now for just under £20, turkey and all.

To work out the cheapest options for your festive feast in 2025, I pulled together a list of the food items that make up a traditional Christmas dinner and asked major UK supermarkets for the cheapest prices they offer on these products, excluding promotional offers you can get through loyalty schemes such as Clubcard and Nectar.

You’ll find the results of our price research below, with the costs of Christmas dinner based on feeding eight people.

The cost of Christmas dinner 2025

These prices were correct at the time of writing on Tuesday 9 December 2025 but may be subject to change.

Which supermarket has the cheapest Christmas dinner in 2025?

It’s likely no surprise that Aldi is the cheapest supermarket from which to buy your Christmas dinner in 2025, with the total costs coming in at £19.91. The famously budget-friendly supermarket offers the cheapest turkey I’ve seen so far (£9.49, Aldi.co.uk) and the cheapest brandy butter (£1.89 for 200g). It also had the joint cheapest potatoes, stuffing mix, mince pies, parsnips and cranberry sauce.

Even if you’re not planning to buy your entire Christmas dinner at Aldi, it may be worth popping in for your vegetables. From around 19 December, both Aldi and Lidl tend to drop the prices of their potatoes, sprouts, parsnips and carrots for just pennies per kilogram, so consider buying produce at the last minute, to maximise savings.

Which supermarket has the most expensive Christmas dinner in 2025?

Marks & Spencer is the most expensive supermarket when it comes to buying your whole Christmas dinner this year, though the supermarket says it’s offering restaurant-quality food. As a matter of fact, it was the top performer in this year’s Good Food Christmas taste test.

For a turkey, you’re looking at £30 for a bird big enough to feed eight people (Marksandspencer.com), placing M&S alongside Waitrose when it comes to the highest prices. However, when it comes to cranberry sauce (£1, Ocado.com) and brandy butter (£2.75), M&S’s prices are about average.

Where you can get the cheapest individual Christmas food items in 2025

If it’s practical and convenient for you, it might be worth doing your Christmas shopping at several different supermarkets, to maximise savings. Again, prices are likely to change in the coming weeks, but if you’re shopping for an early Christmas feast, here are the cheapest options right now...

Turkey (at least 3kg): £9.49, Aldi.co.uk

£9.49, Aldi.co.uk Potatoes (at least 2kg): £1.32 at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk, Lidl.co.uk and Tesco.com

£1.32 at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk, Lidl.co.uk and Tesco.com Carrots (at least 640g): 44p at Tesco.com

44p at Tesco.com Brussels sprouts (at least 640g): £1.06, Sainsburys.co.uk

£1.06, Sainsburys.co.uk Parsnips (at least 640g): 95p, Aldi.co.uk, Sainsburys.co.uk and Tesco.com

95p, Aldi.co.uk, Sainsburys.co.uk and Tesco.com Stuffing mix (at least 170g): 45p at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk and Tesco.com

45p at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk and Tesco.com Cranberry sauce (at least 200g): 49p at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk, Lidl.co.uk and Tesco.com

49p at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk, Lidl.co.uk and Tesco.com Gravy granules (at least 190g): 45p, Tesco.com

45p, Tesco.com Mince pies (at least eight): £2.50 for 12 at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk, Lidl.co.uk, Sainsburys.co.uk and Tesco.com

£2.50 for 12 at Aldi.co.uk, Asda.co.uk, Lidl.co.uk, Sainsburys.co.uk and Tesco.com Brandy butter (at least 200g): £1.89, Aldi.co.uk

