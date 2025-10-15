Sephora Collection’s advent calendar has just dropped – and it’s perfect for teens

For parents with teens making their first forays into beauty, the world of beauty advent calendars can be overwhelming – and expensive. You’re faced with £250+ iterations from the likes of Selfridges and Liberty (browse my full round-up of the best beauty advent calendars) or sub-£50 offerings that swap unboxing excitement for filler and sample sizes.

However, the Sephora Collection premium advent costs £89.99 (Sephora.co.uk), striking a welcome middle ground between accessible and excessive.

Teens should avoid heavy coverage foundations (we have reviewed the best ones here) and high-potency skincare, but every day of the Sephora Collection calendar offers effective, appropriate beauty products. From its gentle peeling serum (£19.99, Sephora.co.uk) to its clear brow gel (you can find the best ones here) (£11.69, Sephora.co.uk), there’s enough glam and skin nourishment to satisfy both trend-driven teens and health-conscious parents. It’s a world away from the more grown-up products in the brand’s Sephora favorites beauty advent calendar.

The calendar has 24 products worth more than two and a half times the list price. It spans make-up and skincare, and has a handful of hair and nail treats, too. I emptied all the boxes for a sneak peek – here’s my honest review.

How I tested

I got my hands on the Sephora Collection calendar ahead of its September launch ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

Though it might spoil the Christmas fun, I set about unboxing all 24 of the boxes in the tin. While rifling through and testing the products, I assessed the following criteria:

Packaging – I weighed up how aesthetic and practical the advent tin and its boxes were, plus how likely anyone purchasing would be to reuse it in future years.

– I weighed up how aesthetic and practical the advent tin and its boxes were, plus how likely anyone purchasing would be to reuse it in future years. Value – I gauged where the Sephora Collection advent sat among competitor offerings in 2025, and noted how it compared from a cost vs. worth perspective, including looking at the number of full-size items.

– I gauged where the Sephora Collection advent sat among competitor offerings in 2025, and noted how it compared from a cost vs. worth perspective, including looking at the number of full-size items. Variety of contents – I considered whether the line-up of products was varied across the beauty spectrum, or more suited to skincare enthusiasts.

– I considered whether the line-up of products was varied across the beauty spectrum, or more suited to skincare enthusiasts. Trending elements – With beauty trends moving quickly, I recorded how many items featured tapped into 2025 innovations and fads, whether overnight lip masks or plumping glosses.

Not only does Lucy Smith run The Independent’s guide to the best beauty advent calendars for 2025, but she’s also reviewed all of the season’s best calendars. covering everything from Space NK to Next and John Lewis. Having reviewed 2025’s latest launches in skincare, haircare and make-up, she’s across all the most popular formulas and is well placed to assess the appeal of Sephora Collection’s advent calendar as it launches. Scroll on for her verdict.

