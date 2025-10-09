The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’m in my 40s, and No7’s beauty advent calendars are perfect for mature skin
This year’s offerings from the beauty brand are worth more than ever
It may seem way too early to be talking about Christmas, but if you want any chance of picking up a beauty advent calendar (we have rounded up the best ones here), you’ve got to get in early. When it comes to No7 beauty advent calendars, the brand has outdone itself again this year, so I’m predicting they’ll sell out in the run-up to the festive celebrations.
After testing both of the No7 beauty advent calendars available this year, one thing stands out clearly to me: they’re ideal for anyone wanting to target signs of ageing.
Whether you’re looking to slow down skin changes or rejuvenate a mature complexion, these calendars are packed with products from No7’s bestselling anti-ageing skincare lineup. It’s a great move from the much-loved British beauty brand, as formulating effective, age-defying skincare is what it does best.
That’s not to say I don’t love No7 makeup, too. I’m especially fond of the newest pro artist range, which features heavily in both advent calendars. The range feels much more high-end than anything No7 has done before, with easy-to-apply, hard-working formulas that anyone can use.
There are two options: the relatively budget-friendly No7 25 days of beauty advent calendar or the No7 ultimate beauty advent calendar. The latter is more expensive, but it’s a little under the average price for a beauty advent, and it’s crammed with 25 full-sized products, bringing you No7’s highest ever advent calendar worth value of more than £530. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict on both calendars.
How I tested
I’ll be on the naughty list for this, but I got into the festive spirit early and opened all 25 boxes on both calendars. If you’re not into spoilers, look away now. However, if you just can’t wait to see what No7 has put together, you’ll find my honest reviews below. During testing, I took the following into account:
- Packaging: I assessed the design of the advent calendars and how they look on display. I also considered how well they were made, and whether they could be reused in years to come.
- Product selection: I took into account the variety of products on offer from across No7’s skincare and makeup ranges, as well as the size of the products. I also checked how suitable the makeup selections were for different skin tones.
- Value for money: Beauty calendars can offer great value for money, as they often cost less than the total worth of the products included, so I also looked at the retail price of the No7 products featured in the calendar to see how they stack up.
1No7 25 days of beauty advent calendar
- Worth: £236
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: No7 future renew damage reversal night serum, No7 future renew damage reversal day cream, No7 pure retinol 0.3% night concentrate (all mini versions)
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Great price
- Contains hero anti-ageing skincare minis
- Includes full-size makeup ideal for the festive season
- Take note
- Packaging not designed to be reused
- No full-sized skincare
At just £60, this is one of the most affordable beauty advent calendars of 2025. It’s a traditional, pleasing-on-the-eye black-and-gold calendar with paper doors to break open each day as you count down to Christmas. Unfortunately, this style of design means it’s destined for the recycle bin after 25 December.
However, when it comes to the products inside, the offering is impressive. A whopping 10 out of the 25 products included are full-sized, but they are all from the brand’s makeup lines, with the calendar’s skincare selection coming in the form of minis.
The curated makeup selection has shades that should suit most skin tones, and products that are perfect for injecting some glam into the festive party season.
Standouts for me include the No7 lift and luminate triple action primer (£17.95, Boots.com). A must for anyone with fine lines, it creates a smooth base for foundation and prolongs the wear of makeup.
Another highlight is the easy-to-apply No7 pro artist luxe liquid blush in taupe (£14.95, Boots.com). Liquid blush is my favourite makeup innovation of recent years, as it helps create a youthful flush of glowy colour.
On the skincare side, the products may all be mini-sized, but it’s a case of quality over quantity. All the bestsellers are there, including the brand-new No7 future renew night serum (£39.95 for the full-size version, Boots.com) and – another personal favourite – the No7 future renew day cream (£37.95 for the full-size version, Boots.com).
The choice of skincare includes superstar anti-ageing ingredients. If you find your skin is on the dull side, you’ll love the No7 radiance+ vitamin C daily brightening cream (£14.36 for the full-size version, Boots.com). Vitamin C is the coveted active that helps create radiant skin.
For the evening, the calendar includes the No7 pure retinol 0.3% night concentrate (£37.95 for the full-size version, Boots.com), which is ideal for those who haven’t included the skin-smoothing anti-ageing powerhouse into their evening routines yet.
2No7 the ultimate beauty advent calendar
- Worth: £530
- Number of days: 25
- Advent calendar highlights: No7 future renew damage reversal SPF40 day cream, No7 future renew damage reversal night serum, No7 future renew damage reversal peptide cleanser, No7 pure retinol hand cream – all full-size
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Packed with 25 full-size products
- Contains full future renew skincare regime
- Packaging doubles up as vanity storage, complete with mirror
- Take note
- Disappointing there’s no retinol concentrate
If you’re happy to splurge, No7’s the ultimate beauty advent calendar is the biggest steal when it comes to value. Packed with 25 full-size products, it’s worth £530 but costs just £175, meaning you can make a saving of £355.
The collection of products is so well put together, too – you get everything you’d need if you lost your existing skincare and makeup bag. Plus, the packaging itself doubles as beauty storage once you’ve unboxed all 25 products, so it gets bonus points for a reusable design.
My favourite thing about this calendar is the complete future renew skincare regime. No7 claims that the future renew range is infused with a super-peptide that tricks the skin into thinking it’s been damaged, boosting the renewal of key proteins such as collagen to reverse signs of ageing and damage.
Several of these products are among my favourites, including the new peptide cleanser (£24.95, Boots.com), night serum (£49.95, Boots.com), and the SPF 40 day cream (£37.95, Boots.com).
When it comes to makeup, I’ve also been really impressed with the new No7 pro artist range. It has more of a luxury appeal compared to the other cosmetics I’ve tried from the brand.
This calendar is crammed with pro artist products, with highlights including the ‘that’s a wrap’ tubing mascara (£17.95, Boots.com), which is a must for eye-rubbers, as it doesn’t smudge, and the very festive No7 pro artist matte muse lipstick in a berry shade (£14.95, Boots.com).
It’s also nice to see the No7 pure retinol hand cream (£17.95, Boots.com) included. I think it’s an underrated must-have for targeting age spots, lines and wrinkles on your hands. It is the only body care product included in the calendar, though, and the only retinol product, which was a little disappointing.
Overall, though, this calendar has a great selection for anyone looking to overhaul their skincare and makeup lineup.
Should you buy No7’s beauty advent calendars in 2025?
This year, both of No7’s advent calendars are packed with anti-ageing bestsellers from the brand’s future renew skincare range, as well as makeup from the new pro artist range. Both calendars are ideal for anyone wanting to target signs of ageing, and both offer good value for money.
The No7 25 days of beauty advent calendar is the more budget-friendly of the two, and it works as a great starter pack for anyone who wants to try a range of products from the brand.
If budget allows, however, I’d pick the No7 the ultimate beauty advent calendar, which includes 25 full-sized products to help you put your best face forward.
