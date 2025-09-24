I’m in my 40s, and No7’s beauty advent calendars are perfect for mature skin

It may seem way too early to be talking about Christmas, but if you want any chance of picking up a beauty advent calendar, you’ve got to get in early. When it comes to No7 beauty advent calendars, the brand has outdone itself again this year, so I’m predicting they’ll sell out in the run-up to the festive celebrations.

After testing both of the No7 beauty advent calendars available this year, one thing stands out clearly to me: they’re ideal for anyone wanting to target signs of ageing.

Whether you’re looking to slow down skin changes or rejuvenate a mature complexion, these calendars are packed with products from No7’s bestselling anti-ageing skincare lineup. It’s a great move from the much-loved British beauty brand, as formulating effective, age-defying skincare is what it does best.

That’s not to say I don’t love No7 makeup, too. I’m especially fond of the newest pro artist range, which features heavily in both advent calendars. The range feels much more high-end than anything No7 has done before, with easy-to-apply, hard-working formulas that anyone can use.

There are two options: the relatively budget-friendly No7 25 days of beauty advent calendar or the No7 ultimate beauty advent calendar. The latter is more expensive, but it’s a little under the average price for a beauty advent, and it’s crammed with 25 full-sized products, bringing you No7’s highest ever advent calendar worth value of more than £530. Keep scrolling for my full review and verdict on both calendars.

How I tested

I tested No7’s ‘the ultimate’ beauty advent calendar (left) as well as the brand’s more budget-friendly option (right) ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I’ll be on the naughty list for this, but I got into the festive spirit early and opened all 25 boxes on both calendars. If you’re not into spoilers, look away now. However, if you just can’t wait to see what No7 has put together, you’ll find my honest reviews below. During testing, I took the following into account:

Packaging: I assessed the design of the advent calendars and how they look on display. I also considered how well they were made, and whether they could be reused in years to come.

I assessed the design of the advent calendars and how they look on display. I also considered how well they were made, and whether they could be reused in years to come. Product selection: I took into account the variety of products on offer from across No7’s skincare and makeup ranges, as well as the size of the products. I also checked how suitable the makeup selections were for different skin tones.

I took into account the variety of products on offer from across No7’s skincare and makeup ranges, as well as the size of the products. I also checked how suitable the makeup selections were for different skin tones. Value for money: Beauty calendars can offer great value for money, as they often cost less than the total worth of the products included, so I also looked at the retail price of the No7 products featured in the calendar to see how they stack up.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The Independent’s dedicated shopping section, IndyBest is committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. The team of editors and writers have years of experience in testing beauty products and advent calendars, so they know which ones are worth your money.

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the best-value products that actually benefit your skin. Sabine uses insights from her contacts among dermatologists and aestheticians to inform all her testing, and she’s familiar with brands both high-end and affordable.