Next’s beauty advent calendars look ‘better than ever’ for 2025, here’s what’s inside

The Next beauty advent calendar has been on my radar since its first iteration in 2020 and last year the retailer upped its game by offering two varieties of its Christmas cosmetics countdown containing mid-range and luxury products. While you’d be forgiven for placing Next in an altogether different camp to the likes of Selfridges and Harrods (read my full round-up of the best beauty advent calendars 2025), this year the retailer is back with another pair of calendars that are not to be overlooked – and might even rival the big-hitters.

The 25 days of beauty (£95, Next.co.uk) and luxury beauty calendars (£185, Next.co.uk) both sit in pricing sweet spots, with the former costing less than Lookfantastic and Asos, while the luxury version is cheaper than all of the high-end department stores (Liberty and Harvey Nichols included). The real question is whether this affordability suggests something is missing beneath the surface. In my view, it doesn’t

On the contrary, the contents of the two Next hauls look better than ever and are full to the brim with the brands people want to see in 2025, from Hello Sunday and Bondi Sands to Noble Isle and Neom. Read on for all the perks of these lesser-known advents, including contents, worth and more.

Next 25 days of beauty advent calendar While there aren’t any details of Next’s ‘25 days of’ calendar on its website, I’m on-hand to let you know that the 27-strong line-up (including 12 full-size products) will go on sale 5 September, so mark your calendars. With its warm burgundy packaging and whopping £385 worth – which is more than four times what you’ll pay – the products included span skincare, make-up, fragrance, body care and haircare, with items from brands both classic (see Benefit and Aromatherapy Associates) and new (see Hello Sunday). The selection is a smorgasbord of trending formulas, and anti-ageing fanatics will be in for a treat with Beauty Pro’s retinol eye patches (one pair included, £6 for three, Next.co.uk). For mani-pedi obsessives, your nude nails will be set for the foreseeable thanks to Nails Inc’s superfood repair cuticle oil (£15, Next.co.uk) and Opi’s cult nail polish, the bubble bath nail lacquer (£16, Next.co.uk). Lastly, for those in need of a new seasonal scent, Floral Street’s sweet almond blossom (£29, Next.co.uk) will be just the ticket with an aroma that’s both warm and bright, making it perfect for day-to-night wear. What to know Worth : £385

£385 Number of days : 25

25 Number of products : 27 (12 full sizes)

27 (12 full sizes) Advent calendar highlights : The Flat Lay Co oversized satin sleep eye mask, Pixi hydra liptreat, Bath and Body Works a thousand wishes body mist, Benefit badgal bang! mascara

The Flat Lay Co oversized satin sleep eye mask, Pixi hydra liptreat, Bath and Body Works a thousand wishes body mist, Benefit badgal bang! mascara Available : 5 September £95 from Next.co.uk Prices may vary

Next luxury beauty advent calendar My pick of the two advents on offer, Next’s luxury beauty advent calendar delivers stellar value for money, with £594 of savings and some real beauty heroes lying within. The key draw? The fact that Next has chosen not only a range of iconic brands, but also their most iconic products. For instance, Oskia’s super R and super C capsules (£29, Amazon.co.uk), which have long been coveted in the industry as some of the best retinoid and vitamin C formulas. Meanwhile, Noble Isle’s rhubarb shower gel – albeit mini (75ml included, £23 for the 250ml, Next.co.uk) – is one of my favourite zingy body washes and serves as an excellent inclusion for beauty discovery. Seriously, if you don’t know Noble Isle, then it’s time to get to know. The packaging is sleek and star-dazzled, while the mixture of hair, body, skin and fragrance is generous, if lacking slightly in the make-up department. Though, if you ask me, the combination of Dermalogica, Emma Hardie, Elemis, Eve Lom and Liz Earle more than makes up for it. What to know Worth : £779

£779 Number of days : 25

25 Number of products : 26 (14 full sizes)

26 (14 full sizes) Advent calendar highlights : Oskia super R and super C capsule duo, Liz Earle eyebright soothing eye lotion, Living Proof triple bond complex, Murad retinol youth renewal eye serum

Oskia super R and super C capsule duo, Liz Earle eyebright soothing eye lotion, Living Proof triple bond complex, Murad retinol youth renewal eye serum Available : 5 September £185 from Next.co.uk Prices may vary

