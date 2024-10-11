Boots skincare 24 days of skincare advent calendar
- Price: £65
- Worth: £224
- Number of days: 24
- Number of full size products: 16
- Available: Now
- Why we love it
- Staple skincare products
- Reliable brands
- Good variety
There is a lot for skincare fans to get excited about with this drugstore line-up.
A-lister favourite Weleda has won a loyal following among makeup artists thanks to its skin food moisturisers that sit well beneath make-up (Hailey Bieber is a fan). In the Boots calendar, you’re treated to a full-size skin food ultra light dry oil (£11.96, Boots.com). Non-greasy and immediately moisturising, apply it at the end of your skincare routine for extra nourishment.
Chances are you use some kind of micellar water in your existing routine and the Boots calendar tops you up with two cult favourites: Garnier’s miscellar cleansing water (100ml) (£3.15, Boots.com) and Bioderma’s micellar water (100ml) (£6.50, Boots.com) for removing make-up.
Then there’s Cetaphil’s gentle skin cleanser (100ml) (£11.50 for 236ml, Boots.com). This budget formula is a hero buy for cleansing and soothing skin while tackling blemishes and clogged pores.
Sun protection is a year-round concern (something that many advent calendars can forget), but Boots’ skincare offering includes two hero SPF formulas. Garnier’s super UV vitamin C dark spot fluid (40ml) (£14, Boots.com) is a skin-blurring cream that boasts SPF 50 protection and hides the appearence of dark spots and blemishes, while the brand’s super UV SPF50 mist (75ml) (£8.67, Boots.com) can be sprayed over make-up to set your look and protect your skin.
Alongside skincare from household names like Simple and No7, there are some newer brands in the mix that already have a buzzy following on TikTok. Byoma’s hydrating recovery oil (30ml) (£13.99, Boots.com) locks in moisture and helps protect the skin’s barrier while Gen-Z favourite Bubble’s slam dunk moisturiser (30ml) (£14 for 50ml, Boots.com) combines user-friendly pump-up packaging with a silky smooth, hydrating formula.
You’ve probably walked past someone in the street recently wearing Starface’s viral hydro-stars (£11.99, Boots.com) and there’s a pack of 16 in Boots’ calendar for you to try out yourself. Powered by salicylic acid, the blemish-busting patches can clean up the appearence of spots in around six hours.
Fake tan fans will delight in a trio of crowdpleasing formulas. Helping you to achieve a golden glow in the depths of winter, Bondi Sands’ self tanning foam in dark (100ml) (£11.99, Boots.com) and St Mortiz’s tanning mousse in medium (50ml) are both easy-to-use formulas that even the most novice of tanners can get stellar results from. If you prefer gradual tan lotions, Dove’s summer revived (75ml) (£7.49 for 200ml, Boots.com) is one of the best on the market for a natural-looking finish.