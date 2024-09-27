The most wonderful time of the year in the beauty world, Christmas advent calendars are now dropping daily. Following suit from Liberty, LOOKFANTASTIC and Harrods, Boots is the latest to unveil its line-up for 2024.

This year, the high street stalwart has launched not one, but three beauty advent calendars. If you’re a skincare buff, there’s a 24 day offering (£65, Boots.com) featuring brands like Byoma, The Inkey List, Bubble, Cetaphil and Weleda, treating you right up to Christmas Eve.

For make-up lovers, the 12 day premium calender (£99, Boots.com) includes both cult skincare buys (think Liz Earle’s hot cloth and cleanser) and cosmetics treats from Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Huda Beauty. Packing in skincare and make-up, the flagship 24-day calendar (£99, Boots.com) is a crowd-pleasing mix of Drunk Elephant and Fenty, as well as No7 and Sol De Janeiro.

With some beauty advent calendars now costing upwards of £200 (we’re looking at you Selfridges and Harvey Nichols), the Boots line-up offers some of the best value for money – particularly the 24 day skincare countdown. Setting you back £65, it boasts an overall value of £224 and 16 full-size products.

Spanning moisturisers and serums, as well as fake tan and SPF, it will stock you up on skincare for the new year ahead while adding some excitement to your festive countdown.

How we tested

open image in gallery Some of the skincare in Boots’ £65 beauty advent calendar ( Daisy Lester )

If you’re tempted, I got my hands on Boots’ brand-new skincare advent calendar for 2024. Opening each drawer ahead of December (sorry, not sorry), I considered the variety of formulas inside, the quality of the brands and its overall value for money. Here’s my full review of the Boots 24 day skincare advent calendar.