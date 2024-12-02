Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

December is here and with it comes the time to start opening your 2024 advent calendar. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on one of the best beauty advent calendars, fear not. Though they may be selling out fast, many are now reduced in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, making this the best time to buy.

John Lewis, Argos, Currys and Boots have slashed prices, and there have been some incredible beauty deals over the sale weekend, including savings on Dyson’s supersonic hair dryer, 30 per cent off Charlotte Tilbury gift sets and half-price perfumes (think Gucci, Dior and Marc Jacobs).

If it’s a beauty advent calendar you’re after, we’ve spotted plenty of deals that are worthy of your attention. From a mega discount on Bobbi Brown’s Christmas countdown to money off Revolution’s already affordable pick. You’ll also find savings on Clarins, Boots, Benefit and plenty of the other calendars that made it into our list of the best.

Read on for the best beauty advent calendars deals I’ve spotted but be quick, because they won’t stay in stock for long.

Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar: Was £170, now £136, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Charlotte Tilbury )

Anything from Charlotte Tilbury always feels luxurious. The brand’s beauty chest has a jewel-handled drawer unveiling a Charlotte Tilbury bestseller. From a full-size pinkgasm beauty light wand, pillow talk lipstick and magic lip oil elixir, to a travel-size airbrush flawless setting spray, pillow talk mascara and pillow talk eyeliner, it’s a whistlestop tour through the brand’s most cult products. Fans of Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous brand won’t be disappointed, and now you can save 15 per cent thanks to Cult Beauty, all you’ll need to do is enter the discount code “FIRST15”.

Revolution magical advent calendar: Was £47.95, now £31.15, Beautybay.com

open image in gallery ( Revolution )

Known for its viral alternatives for the brand above (see the miracle cream and satin kiss lipstick), Revolution is one of the best budget beauty brands around. Its beauty advent calendar is currently reduced thanks to Superdrug, meaning you can secure £90 worth of beauty for just £31. Inside, you’ll be treated to 24 treats spanning eyeliners, lipsticks, lip liners, powder puffs, lip oils, blush, eyeshadow and much more.

Clarins 24 day beauty advent calendar: Was £155, now £124, Clarins.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Clarins )

Clarins has delivered big for 2024. The 24-day calendar is now down to £124 and includes some of our all-time favourites from the brand, such as the beauty flash balm (which is a leave-on chemical peel) and lip oil. In our round up of the best beauty advent calendars, our beauty writer described it as, “a great way to try some of the brand’s most popular products or replenish your stock if you’re already a fan.”

Lumene Christmas 24 nordic beauty secrets: Was £94.90, now £66.43, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Lookfantastic )

Nordic brand Lumene is known for its impressive skincare line, and what better way to sample some of its products than with its 24-day Christmas countdown? Alongside skincare staples, you’ll also find make-up in the form of mascara and liquid bronzer. We’ll keep the rest a surprise, but it’s a pretty special one.

Boots premium beauty full size 12 day advent calendar: Was £99, now £74.25, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The contents of the Boots 12-day advent calendar might be worth nearly £400, but you can snap them up for less than £75, thanks to this Black Friday deal. The calendar contains some of the retailer’s bestsellers, including full-size products from Drunk Elephant, Sol de Janeiro, Too Faced and The Inkey List. Enjoy a 25 per cent discount on the price of the calendar and unwrap December in style.

Espa wellbeing advent calendar: Was £175, now £131.25, Cultbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery ( ESPA )

Bringing the spa into your home this Christmas, our review noted that “you’re spoilt for choice”. “We were impressed by the wide variety and generous sizes of the 25 spa-style products, encompassing skincare, body care, haircare, and home fragrance options,” added our writer. Highlights include the overnight hydration therapy, muscle relief balm and winter spice mini candle. Save 25 per cent in the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Rituals classic advent calendar: Was £91.90, now £91.90, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Inspired by the brand’s home city Amsterdam, Rituals’ flagship calendar is reduced now. Featuring 24 doors, each day of December is sure to be indulgent. From a sheet mask, body scrub paste and shampoo and body bar, to a body lotion, hand lotion and foaming shower gel, there’s everything you need for a post-party season pampering session. The candle offering is particularly good, with four scents included.

Ted Baker beauty and bathing advent calendar: Was £46, now £36.80, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Boots kicked off its Black Friday sale an entire month early this year. Among the mega savings, there’s £10 off Ted Baker’s beauty advent calendar. The 24-day countdown includes both deluxe and full-sized products, all housed in a keepsake tin for you to use long beyond Christmas. Expect nourishing hand and nail balm, bath foam, body oil, body spray, hydrating face mask, body lotion and body scrub, plus useful tools like tweezers, nail files and nail brushes.

Benefit the gorgeous grocer beauty 24 day advent calendar: Was £156, now £117, Debenhams.com

open image in gallery ( Benefit )

Much loved for its eyebrow products (from the fluff-up gel to the precisely pencil), hoola bronzer and pore-blurring products, Benefit is a highlight in the beauty advent calendar season. Characterised by its signature kitsch packaging, the calendar is uniquely designed as a grocery store basket with 24 products for each day of December. “If you love make-up, the calendar is a nice chance to sample all the brand’s bestsellers,” I said in my review. “From brow-perfecting products and mascara for every occasion to blushes and bronzers for contouring and primers for prepping your skin and masking pores, the calendar gifts you a full face of make-up.” Right now, Debenhams has a 25 per cent off deal in its Black Friday sale.

