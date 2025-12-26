The Oura ring 4 has dropped to its lowest ever price in the Boxing Day sales

The Boxing Day sales have arrived, and if you’re looking for a sleek new wearable, there’s good news as the Oura ring 4 has dropped to its lowest ever price – matching the savings we saw during Black Friday weekend.

Oura, which tops our roundup of the best smart rings, has slashed up to 30 per cent off the default titanium styles on its website, with the more premium ceramic collection boasting savings of up to £50. Not only that, but major third-party retailers have also followed suit, with Boots, Currys, Amazon and John Lewis all lowering the price of the Oura ring 4 from £349 to £249.

The deals on Oura’s own website will last until Monday 5 January, giving shoppers just over a week to bag their wearable for a fraction of the price. We've seen a few uninspiring Boxing Day deals, but if you were planning on buying an Oura ring anyway, these discounts are definitely worth considering.

Read on to find out more about the fitness tracker and the current discounts available.

Oura ring 4: Was £349, now £249, Ouraring.com

open image in gallery ( Oura )

I think the standard silver Oura ring 4 is your best bet for value for money. As mentioned above, you can currently snag one for £249 from several retailers, making it the cheapest way to get your hands on Oura’s latest wearable.

The Oura website would be my go-to. By going straight to the source, you can enjoy a free sizing kit to make sure your wearable has an appropriately snug fit.

But should you buy one? The Oura ring is an impressive product, hence its spot at the top of IndyBest’s best smart rings roundup. The latest iteration is “a huge step up from the gen 3 across the board – the design, battery life, features and in-app experience have all improved”, said The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia in her review of the Oura ring 4.

“The price of the Oura ring may put some people off, but I’d argue this is a more lifestyle-led tracker than most. It’s a more valuable investment for regular people who want to take charge of their health, work with the AI coach, and share reports with their doctor. It doesn’t seem as exclusive or athlete-focused as many other wearables.”

But the Oura ring is not for everyone. Take me, for example. As someone who can often be found with a barbell in hand or practising their gymnastics, a finger-worn fitness tracker doesn’t appeal, as it gets in the way of my grip.

Bear this in mind when weighing up whether to buy an Oura ring – health-driven folks and those looking to optimise their lifestyle will love it, while ardent gym-goers might want to stick with traditional smartwatches.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

The IndyBest team is a collection of specialist writers who live and breathe their subject areas. Whether you’re shopping for tech, fashion, homeware, hardware, food or fitness, they have spent the year reviewing the best products and recommending those that impress on test.

Emilie Lavinia and Harry Bullmore are The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor and senior fitness writer, respectively. In 2025, they tested everything from the best protein powders and kettlebells to the top supplements and probiotics. They are also rarely without at least one wearable on their wrists and fingers.

On top of this, they keep an eye on the prices of products that impressed them. This way, when sales season rolls around, they are able to recommend quality products at genuinely good prices, while sidestepping exaggerated price cuts.

Want more bargains? Check out IndyBest’s guide to the best Boxing Day sale deals