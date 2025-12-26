All Amazon Kindles are on sale this Boxing Day and I’ve found the best deals

Nothing beats reading a great book under the glow of the Christmas lights with a hot chocolate to hand. Investing in a Kindle has been a game changer for many, allowing you to carry a library full of books around with you in one lightweight, portable tablet. If you’re looking to get one for yourself, it’s worth taking advantage of the Boxing Day sales.

The latest Kindle paperwhite, which launched in 2024, remains the top pick in our guide to the best ereaders. This one is larger than the original Kindle, waterproof and has the thinnest screen yet. Plus, it’s packed with 16 GB of storage for thousands of books.

According to The Independent’s tech critic David Phelan, the Kindle paperwhite offers “the best balance of advanced features and price of any Kindle”. He highlights: “Unlike other Kindles, this one uses a newer type of e-ink, which offers a faster page turn and smoother transitions”.

We’ve rounded up the very best Kindle deals you can shop in the Boxing Day sales – just keep scrolling.

Best Kindle Boxing Day deals:

Kindle paperwhite (2024) 16GB with ads, cover and power adapter: Was £214, now £170.97, Amazon.co.uk

This model took the top spot in tech writer, Steve Hogarty’s review of all the best Kindles for 2025. “For most readers, the mid-range Kindle strikes the best balance between cost and features,” he said.

“The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor,” Steve added.

This bundle includes the official fabric cover and a power adapter for charging from a wall socket. Amazon has reduced the price of the set to £170, saving you more than £20 versus buying each item separately.

If you want an ad-free reading experience (although sponsored pages only appear on the device’s lock and home screens) you can also nab an offer on the bundle add-free (£179, Amazon.co.uk).

Amazon Kindle Scribe: Was £379.99, now £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

In his review of the Kindle Scribe tech critic Steve Hogarty said: “For its sheer size alone, it offers the best possible reading experience of any Kindle and, despite being larger, the Kindle Scribe retains its sharpness and legibility, with a premium-looking 300dpi display.” This updated version for 2025 has Active Canvas, which makes your notes appear in boxes alongside the text that shift around the page, as well as AI-powered handwriting recognition and generated summaries. It is also currently discounted by 29 per cent.

Amazon Paperwhite: Was £159.99, now £134, Very.co.uk

If you're looking for the best Kindle, this model took the top spot in tech critic Steve Hogarty's review of Amazon's range of ereaders. Steve said: “The boost to the screen size might look marginal but it makes a big difference on the Kindle Paperwhite. You can either read more comfortably with a larger font size or keep the regular font size and see more words on each page. That means fewer page turns and a better reading experience.” Reduced by £25 at Very, the device is also on offer at Argos (£134.99, Argos.co.uk) and Amazon (£134.99, Amazon.co.uk).

Amazon Kindle (2024 6in 16GB): Was £94.99, now £79, Very.co.uk

In his review of the Kindle, tech critic Steve Hogarty praised its compact design and affordability. He explained that the 11-gen model is “everything you need in a modern ereader with none of the frills: a decently sharp, 6in, 300dpi e-ink display; around six weeks of battery life; USB-C charging; front-lighting using LEDs; and around 12GB of useable storage.” He added: “That’s more than enough for thousands of ebooks, but it could be restrictive if you use your Kindle for audiobooks, too.” The matcha green colourway is currently discounted.

Kindle Paperwhite kids: Was £169.99, now £139.99, Amazon.co.uk

For young readers, the Kindle Paperwhite kids model is a great option, according to tech critic Steve Hogarty. With 18 per cent off right now, this ereader comes in pink and blue colourways and boasts a two-year guarantee. You'll also get a six-month subscription to Amazon Kids+ included, which gives little ones access to thousands of age-appropriate audiobooks and educational apps (be sure to cancel if you don’t want to continue your subscription). In his review of the Kindle Paperwhite kids, Steve said: “The ereader is also ad-free, so your child won’t be bombarded with banners for air fryers and sponsored content while they’re trying to read. Parental controls also let you curate the reading libraries of up to four mini readers; view their progress; adjust age filters, and set a device bedtime. But who’d discourage a bit of reading under the covers at night?”

When do the Boxing Day sales start in 2025?

Technically, the Boxing Day sales kick off on – you guessed it – Boxing Day itself (Friday 26 December). But plenty of retailers open their discounts early to entice those last-minute Christmas shoppers. This means that, somewhat confusingly, some ‘Boxing Day’ sales begin even before Christmas Eve rolls around.

How long do the Kindle Boxing Day sale deals last?

The Boxing Day sales tend to continue from 26 to 31 December, before merging into the January sales. Known as the Golden Quarter, the period between October and January is full of discounts from retailers such as Currys, John Lewis and Argos. In terms of Kindle deals, Boxing Day isn’t the biggest sale event for Amazon but it still offers a range of discounts across its own tech and other big-name brands.

Are the Boxing Day sales better than the January sales?

Don’t be misled by the name – Boxing Day sales aren’t all that different from the January discounts that follow. From 26 December right through to 31 January, you’ll see the same items reduced, and in many cases, prices continue to fall as January goes on.

If you’ve got your eye on something specific, though – a clothing item in your size or a particularly popular piece of tech – it’s worth snapping it up as soon as you see a good price. Sale stock isn’t always replenished, so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check deals using price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

