Christmas Day has come and gone, giving way to the Boxing Day 2024 sales. All the biggest retailers are involved (think M&S, Amazon and Currys to Boots and Zara), but if you’re looking for a destination to shop absolutely everything — from beauty, fashion and homeware to childrenswear, toys and tech – it has to be John Lewis.

Whether Santa left you a gift card under the tree or all the Christmas parties reminded you that it’s high time you replaced your dining set, I’d recommend making a beeline to the John Lewis Boxing Day sale.

You can currently enjoy up to 40 per cent off Le Creuset, up to £200 off LG TVs, and 30 per cent off skincare, including Clinique, Elemis and more. To help you wade through the avalanche of deals, the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I are on hand with the crème de la crème of John Lewis Boxing Day 2024 deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis Boxing Day sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as the Boxing Day sales for many years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis Boxing Day sale guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best John Lewis Boxing Day deals to shop

Apple AirPods pro, 2nd generation: Was £229, now £179, Johnlewis.com

Was £229, now £179, Johnlewis.com Dyson airwrap i.d complete hair styler: Was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com

Was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish: Was £63, now £37.80, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

In the market for some new earbuds for less? John Lewis has delivered the goods with a deal on the Apple AirPods Pro. They provide six hours with noise-cancellation turned on and feature Find My capabilities. In his in-depth review of the earbuds, tech critic David Phelan said they were a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”. Plus, he dubbed them the best for noise cancellation in his review of the best wireless earbuds. Now with £150 off, what’s not to love?

Dyson airwrap i.d straight+wavy complete hair styler, strawberry bronze: Was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

One of the most covetable hair tools in the industry, here’s a deal on the Dyson airwrap. It comes with a soft smoothing brush, a dryer and flyaway smoother, a large round volumising brush and other attachments for styling and drying. In our review of the original airwrap, our IndyBest tester Louise Whitbread loved the original barrels “which encourage the hair to wrap itself around them (without getting tangled, we hasten to add) for a soft, voluminous, light curl”, finding that “a bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes”.

Apple MacBook air 13.6in: Was £1,499, now £1,299, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The MacBook air is slashed in price by £200 at the minute. In their review, tech critic David Phelan gave it a five out of five star rating. They described its display as “one of the best around" and added that it has an “outstanding” speed and battery life. Speaking of Apple’s M3 chip, David said: “Everything happens fast, and moderately heavy-duty programs like video processing apps perform at speed and for extended periods.”

Coach lux idol 23 maple handbag: Was £550, now £330, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a designer handbag, now’s your chance. Coach is renowned for its beautiful handbags, and this design has a boxy structure with striking gold hardware. With £220 off, you’ll be adding a forever bag to your wardrobe for a lot less.

Oura Ring Gen3 horizon smart ring, silver: Was £249, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

You’d be hard-pressed to find a better health tracker than the Oura ring and the Gen3 comes highly recommended by our testers. In our full review, fitness editor Emilie Lavinia said: “If you’re keen to enter the world of biohacking and take steps to optimise your sleep and energy and track your readiness for exercise and your cycle more effectively, the Oura presents one of the easiest ways to do all this.” The chic, lightweight wearable tracks everything and certain sizes. Owing to popularity it’s selling out fast at John Lewis, but it’s reduced to the same price at Amazon.

Le Creuset stoneware square oven dish: Was £63, now £37.80, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Le Creuset )

Turkey did a number on your best oven dishes this year? Upgrade to Le Creuset’s set for less this Boxing Day with a 40 per cent saving on the cookware brand’s square stoneware oven dishes. The twin trays are stackable and dishwasher-safe and perfect for reheating those leftovers.

GreenPan aluminium ceramic non-stick rectangular cake tin, 33cm: Was £21, now £14.70, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The deeper version of GreenPan’s 33cm baking tray, this cake tin features a PFAS-free makeup and is dishwasher safe. Reviewing the shallower baking tray in her guide, kitchenware expert Emma praised how “the handles made it really easy to get in and out of [her] new hide-and-slide ovens, and the PFAS-free surface gave [her] real peace of mind.” Now, with this 6cm-deep iteration, you’ll be able to bake all sorts of brownies, focaccias and more – with £6.30 off, too.

