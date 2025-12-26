I’ve found the Dyson airwrap with £100 off in the Boxing Day sales

When Dyson launched the original airwrap in 2018, it totally changed the at-home styling game. The concept of curling, smoothing and shaping hair using air rather than extreme heat was genuinely new, and the hype has hardly dipped since. Especially given that, this year, the brand further upped its game with the arrival of the Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x, featuring the brand’s most powerful motor to date.

The sticking point is the price. Most models sit well north of £400, while the co-anda 2x will set you back more than £550. However, there are chances to snap up the hair tool for less, with the Boxing Day sales dishing out discounts.

Indeed, this morning we’re being treated to a whole host of enticing deals on the coveted hair tool, including £100 off the airwrap origin, which brings the price down to £299.99 (Boots.com), and £150 off the id multi-styler and dryer with diffuser attachment (was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk).

Powered by Dyson’s co-anda airflow technology, the multi-styler uses controlled air to manipulate hair, minimising damage while delivering the same salon-worthy results as a traditional hot plate (if not better). While newer models offer additional attachments and upgrades, the origin remains a solid entry point into the airwrap line-up, particularly at this price point.

With Boxing Day deals now live across multiple retailers, now’s the time to secure bouncy, Hollywood-style curls ahead of the New Year celebrations.

Best Dyson airwrap deals to shop now

Dyson airwrap origin multi-styler, copper nickel: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

Now reduced by £100, the Dyson airwrap origin has dropped to a far more palatable price point, making it the most accessible way to try the brand’s signature airflow technology without committing to the pricier i.d. or co-anda 2x models.

While it’s the most streamlined option in the airwrap line-up, this model still delivers where it counts. In her review of the Dyson airwrap, beauty editor Lucy Partington highlighted the inclusion of the round brush as a “welcome addition”, praising how it helped create a “blowdry-esque finish”.

Granted, this styler doesn’t benefit from the newer smoothing attachments you get with Dyson’s higher-end models, but it’s more than capable of creating soft waves, bouncy curls and a smooth blow-dry. For anyone shopping in the Boxing Day sales with an eye on value rather than extras, this deal from Boots could be for you.

Dyson airwrap ID multi-styler and dryer with diffuser: Was £479.99, now £329.99, Very.co.uk

The Dyson airwrap ID multi-styler and dryer with diffuser, which also features attachments including a wide tooth comb and a large round volumising brush, is now reduced by £150. In beauty journalist Elena Chabo’s review of the Dyson airwrap, she noted that the diffuser, which is designed for curly and coily hair, made “setting [her] natural curls with volume and bounce so much quicker, minimising exposure to heat”, while it “also made typically difficult angles and sections feel nimble and easy to style”.

Dyson airwrap id straight and wavy hair styler with presentation case: Was £479, now £349.00, Johnlewis.com

Here’s a cool £130 discount on the Dyson airwrap id straight and wavy hair styler. This set comes with several attachments including the brand’s dryer and flyaway smoother, which uses the brand’s Coanda effect – this means two jets of air help smooth flyaways and reduce frizz on already dry or straightened locks. You also get attachments including a long barrel, a large round volumising brush and a detangling comb thrown in for the reduced price of £349.

Why you can trust us to find the best Dyson airwrap Boxing Day deals

As IndyBest’s beauty writer, Lucy Smith has years of hands-on experience with Dyson hair tools, from the airwrap i.d. to the new supersonic R hair dryer. She’s also extensively tested the wider Dyson lineup, including in-depth reviews of the original Dyson supersonic hair dryer and the latest co-anda 2x airwrap. She’s even put the brand’s V16 vacuum cleaner through its paces.

Because Lucy tracks beauty pricing year-round and tests styling tools as part of her role, she knows exactly what constitutes a genuine saving – and what’s simply clever marketing dressed up as a deal. She can quickly spot when an airwrap discount is truly worth snapping up, whether it’s a current-generation model, a previous iteration or a refurbished device.

