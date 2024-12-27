Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Top deals to shop today
Currys, Ganni and M&S are leading the festive shopping season – these are the best discounts right now
The Boxing Day 2024 sales have arrived. And if Santa missed something off your list, fear not, you’ll be glad to know the deals are impressive.
Amazon, Argos and Currys are offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods, and you can also tick off your fashion and beauty wishlist thanks to Boots, Selfridges and M&S discounts. To help make shopping a little easier, I’m rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here.
Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves. So, sit back, and enjoy our live guide to the sale.
This air fryer is just £44
Yet to invest in the air fryer hype? Look no further than this Tower model, which is currently reduced by 40 per cent.
Tower T17021 family size air fryer: Was £69.99, now £44.76, Amazon.co.uk
“If you’re looking for a simple and affordable appliance, this Tower model is the one to choose,” said IndyBest reviewer Lauren in her guide to the best air fryers. Lauren scored the T17021 four out of five stars, and noted this design is “ideal for a two-person household” as the appliance “doesn’t take up too much counterspace”. Lauren dubbed this model the best budget buy, and it’s now even cheaper, thanks to this deal.
How long do Boxing Day sales last?
Once upon a time, the Boxing Day sales lasted for one day only, and bargain hunters would have to get out bright and early to secure the goods. These days, however, the sale event runs through January, so there’s no need to rush.
Don’t be fooled by the name, the Boxing Day sales are not really much different to the January sales that follow. The name may change when 1 January swings around, but the deals continue. From 26 December to 31 January, you’ll find the same products discounted, and often, the price will continue to drop even lower as we move through January.
If you’re looking for something in particular, though, such as a piece of clothing in your size or a highly sought-after piece of tech, it may be worth making your purchase as soon as you spot a discount as sale items are not always replenished.
Charlotte Tilbury Boxing Day deals
If you’ve not tried the Charlotte Tilbury airbrush flawless pressed powder, then take this as your sign to give it a go, as this bundle is reduced for Boxing Day.
Charlotte Tilbury flawless, poreless skin secrets: Was £77, now £61.60, Charlottetilbury.com
It’s so finely milled that it seamlessly sets your face base without caking and, as far as using it on the move goes, it’s pretty hardy and crack-proof even after being lugged about day after day. If you suffer from midday shine or patchy foundation, this duo will be the solution to your woes and is even more lucrative with 20 per cent off. You’ll also get the airbrush flawless filter foundation, which promises to be a full coverage foundation with a natural to matte finish.
This EA Sports FC 25 bundle is on sale
One of the most-wanted gaming Christmas gifts this year, FC 25 was sure to be wrapped up under many a tree; however, if you did miss out, PlayStation has just the deal for you with more than 50 per cent off for Boxing Day.
EA Sports FC 25, standard edition, PS4 and PS5: Was £69.99, now £27.99, Playstation.com
According to resident gaming wizz Alex, the latest iteration “isn’t just the same game with players donning new kits” and rather, includes everything “from a new game mode and a new FC IQ system to new player roles and better tactical options.” Wow, sign me up.
Save on the brand new Dyson hair dryer
A hi-tech upgrade on the OG supersonic, Dyson launched the nural hair dryer earlier this year. If you’re new to the supersonic range or in the market for a new hair dryer that will speed up styling times while keeping your scalp and hair healthier, I can attest to Dyson’s nural being well worth the investment.
Dyson supersonic nural hair dryer: Was £399.99, now £329.99, Boots.com
When I reviewed the hair tool, I found my hair looked shinier and felt far softer than it does after using other hair dryers. With an excellent attachment for taming fly-aways and a feature that cools down the tool automatically when it’s close to your scalp, the nural ticks all my boxes. Now, you can save £70 on the hair dryer, in the Boots sale.
Upgrade your laptop with this Apple MacBook deal
Apple MacBook Air (13in, M1, 2020): Was £925, now £649.97, Laptopsdirect.co.uk
Here’s a £275 saving on the MacBook Air from 2020, which is still a powerful, versatile and lightweight laptop with an impressive all-day battery life. This festive deal at Laptops Direct sees Apple’s best-selling laptop reduced to just £650 for Boxing Day.
The Skims holiday sale is here
Skims long tank dress: Was £80, now £40, Skims.com
Crafted from Skims’ signature modal ribbed fabric, this is the dress that goes with everything. Soft and comfortable in a minimalist full-length silhouette, it’s perfect for any occasion – whether you plan to be lounging at home, heading out for lunch or throwing a party. With a classic crew neck and slight racer back and front, it’s now 50 per cent off in the Boxing Day sales.
Save 30% on this top-rated electric heater
Duux threesixty 2 portable smart ceramic heater: Was £119.99, now £88.95, Amazon.co.uk
Taking the top spot in the guide to the best electric heaters, it was found to be “powerful enough to warm up a room of 30sqm”. For less than £100, it was considered a “well-made, good-looking heater that we could use throughout the year.” Now it has almost 30 per cent off thanks to Amazon.
The PlayStation VR2 headset is on sale
The PSVR2 is cheaper than it was on Black Friday, so don’t sleep on this saving.
PlayStation VR2: Was £529.99, now £329, Amazon.co.uk
When tech expert Steve reviewed the headset, he found it to be an “excellent virtual reality headset for the price”. He added: “But PlayStation’s admirable push to make VR gaming a success has produced one of the best and easiest-to-use VR headsets you can buy today.” Treat yourself or another ahead of the new year and snap it up now.
Boots has discounted Drunk Elephant
A five-piece set that proved extremely popular in the pre-Christmas rush, Drunk Elephant’s gift set is chocka with brand best-sellers and even includes a handy toiletry bag.
Drunk Elephant littles: Was £70, now £35, Boots.com
My favourite of this quintuplet has to be the B-hydra intensive hydration serum – which Lucy tested it in her guide to the best hyaluronic acids. She found that “it was creamy and comforting and left [my] skin looking dewy.” With this half-price deal, I’ll be racing to the checkout.
