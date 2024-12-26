Save across tech, beauty, fashion and more ( iStock/The Independent )

The Boxing Day 2024 sales have arrived. And if Santa missed something off your list, fear not, you’ll be glad to know the deals are impressive.

Amazon, Argos and Currys are offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods, while you can tick off your fashion and beauty wishlist thanks to Boots, Selfridges and M&S discounts. To help make shopping a little easier, I’m rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here.

Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves.

So, sit back, enjoy the festive TV schedule, and let our expert-curated early Boxing Day deals wash over you like a tide of festive discounts.

