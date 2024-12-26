Boxing Day sales 2024 live: Top deals to shop today at H&M, Charlotte Tilbury, Dunelm and more
Retailers like Currys, Ganni and M&S are leading the festive shopping season – these are the best discounts right now
The Boxing Day 2024 sales have arrived. And if Santa missed something off your list, fear not, you’ll be glad to know the deals are impressive.
Amazon, Argos and Currys are offering big discounts across everything from air fryers to AirPods, while you can tick off your fashion and beauty wishlist thanks to Boots, Selfridges and M&S discounts. To help make shopping a little easier, I’m rounding up all of the latest and greatest deals right here.
Our expert team of IndyBest shoppers have covered the Boxing Day sales for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. What’s more, we only recommend products we’ve tested and from brands we trust, so you can be sure the discounts we include are ones we’d go for ourselves.
So, sit back, enjoy the festive TV schedule, and let our expert-curated early Boxing Day deals wash over you like a tide of festive discounts.
Save £50 on an Apple Watch Series 9
Released last September, the Apple Watch series 9 might not be the latest model in Apple’s repertoire, but it’s still a very good smartwatch.
Apple Watch Series 9, GPS, 41mm: Was £349, now £299, Argos.co.uk
Featuring an always-on display and the brightest screen on any Apple Watch ever, it’s the new S9 processor that makes this Apple Watch stand out. With a £50 saving, it’s well worth picking up if you’re in the market for a new smartwatch to help smash your fitness goals in 2025. In tech critic David Phelan‘s review, he said: “It’s effortless and responsive. You can use it to snooze an alarm, pause a timer, play music and more.”
Smash your 2025 fitness goals with the Fitbit inspire 3 tracker
In our review of the best fitness trackers, the inspire 3 earned the accolade of best Fitbit. Tall praise indeed, considering how it’s also one of the brand’s most affordable models.
Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £58.99, Amazon.co.uk
“The inspire 3 is Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey,” said our writer Zoe Griffin. She added that it takes a holistic approach to fitness by tracking stress levels and sleep. Her favourite feature was the smart wake technology which meant it vibrated to wake her during “light-sleep stage rather than a deep one, up to 30 minutes before our actual alarm was set.” It’s been reduced by more than 30 per cent at Amazon at the moment.
This electric toothbrush is nearly half price
Looking for a new toothbrush? The end-of-year sales are the best time to upgrade your electric model for a lot less.
Oral-B Pro 3 electric toothbrush: Was £100, now £53.46, Amazon.co.uk
Our resident IndyBest electric toothbrush tester Steve named this the best model in his review, the Oral-B Pro 3 combines great cleaning performance with a budget-friendly price compared to rival brushes. The Oral-B Pro 3 is discounted to around £50 fairly regularly, so this Boxing Day deal might be your last chance to catch it at its cheapest price this year.
Snap up a pair of discounted Ugg boots
Combining comfort and statement style, Ugg boots are big news each winter. Whether you’re yet to invest or want to upgrade your old pair, I’ve spotted a stellar saving on the platform mini boot style at Flannels.
Ugg classic mini platform boots: Was £175, now £125, Flannels.com
Ugg’s mini boots are now reduced in the Boxing Day sales. Made from soft sheepskin, the stacked sole style is favoured by the likes of our fashion writers, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. Perfect for cosy days indoors or out, save £50 on the classic boots while the discount lasts.
Here’s how to get Audible for just 99p
Book lovers, listen up. Amazon’s audiobook service Audible is currently just 99p per month for three months for subscribers who’ve never had Audible before (or haven’t been a member in the past 12 months).
Audible: Was £7.99 per month, now 99p per month, Amazon.co.uk
Whether walking the dog or doing the washing up, you can listen to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks (personal favourites include Miriam Margolyes’s This Much is True and Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead). Once your trial period comes to an end, an Audible subscription will cost £7.99 each month, which will pay for one audiobook (each month) as well as the above. The offer will end on 21 January 2025, so, you’ve still got plenty of time to subscribe, even after the Boxing Day sales end.
Save up to 75% on furniture in the Dusk sale
From bed frames and love seats to sofas and wardrobes, there’s up to 75 per cent off everything in the Dusk Boxing Day 2024 sale. I’ve got my eye on this chic chaise sofa below.
Dusk Hampshire chaise sofa: Was £1,399, now £847, Dusk.com
This Hampshire style secured a spot in our round-up of tried and tested corner sofas, where our reviewer named it the best traditional-style chaise sofa. “Dusk’s Hampshire chaise sofa is a triumph of both form and function – and, as with all of the brand’s offerings, it is enticingly affordable, given its high quality,” they said. Now, you can save more than £400 – and I’m sold.
Our Place’s Boxing Day sale has landed
Known for its pastel-hued cookware that’s just as nice to display as they are to use, Our Place’s Boxing Day sale is here to elevate mealtimes in 2025.
Our Place always pan 2.0: Was £130, now £85, Fromourplace.co.uk
IndyBest writer Lois loved Our Place’s always pan when she tested it, owing to its non-stick abilities and how it’s made from “post-consumer recycled aluminium”. She also liked the “satisfaction from cooking on such an uncannily smooth surface”. I’ve got the spice colourway in the always pan and can confirm it’s just as enjoyable to display as it is to cook with. With five hues to choose from, you can tailor it to your kitchen interiors.
Snap up discounted Apple AirTags for your 2025 travels
Don’t miss this deal - our tech experts say Apple’s nifty AirTag trackers haven’t been this cheap in years.
Apple AirTag, four-pack: Was £119, now £84, Amazon.co.uk
“For any iPhone owner prone to losing things, investing in a pack of four might be one of the best decisions you ever make,” tech wizard Alex wrote in his review of the best key finders. “Precision tracking works wonderfully well when you can get a signal, and the fact it’s powered by removable batteries is a real bonus.” A must-have for travel in 2025, add these to your basket pronto.
Get an Oodie blanket hoodie for less thank £30
Blanket hoodies are among winter’s hottest buys – and one brand in particular dominates the market: Oodie. Luckily, the brand’s mega Boxing Day event sees 50 per cent off everything (yes, everything)
The Oodie, black: Was £65, now £29, Theoodie.co.uk
This cult brand’s hoodies were rated highly in my review of the best blanket hoodies, where I found the oversized hoodie to be cocooning and warming. Complete with a hood, sleeves and practical front pouch, the hoodie is finished in a plush soft-to-touch flannel fleece with sherpa fleece lining the inside. Large enough to curl beneath it on the sofa but still sufficiently fitted and lightweight to move around the house while working from home, the Oodie is a saviour when temperatures plummet. Right now, you can pick one up for less than £30.
Carphone Warehouse has a deal on the new iPhone 16 Pro
The end-of-year sales are one of the best times to upgrade your phone, particularly when there are deals like this one from iD Mobile at Carphone Warehouse.
iPhone 16 Pro with 100GB: £39.99 per month, £99 up front, Carphonewarehouse.com
The 100GB plan on the Apple iPhone 16 has you paying just £99 up front and then £39.99 per month. That’s a total of £959.76 over the course of the 24-month plan (mid-contract price bumps not included). In The Independent’s tech editor’s review of the latest iPhone, Andrew said it “is a powerhouse of innovative technologies that is due to become even more powerful in the months to come”.