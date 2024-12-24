The big Boots Boxing Day sale is here – this is what I’m buying as a beauty expert

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Beauty fans, gather around because it may be Christmas Eve, but the Boots Boxing Day sale is here. That’s right, prices on all your favourite skincare, make-up and haircare have been slashed early, even before you’ve even tucked into your turkey and trimmings. That means you can take advantage of super savings on all the treats that don’t look like they’re wrapped up under the tree, in the annual end-of-year sale.

Plenty of the brands are reduced for the event and, whether you don’t think Santa will bring you that viral lip oil or the family gatherings have already wiped you of face wash (that sister needs a talking to...), you can rest assured Boots’ smörgåsbord of beauty goodies will have something to tickle your fancy.

As someone who’s worked the sales event for quite a few turns around the sun, I know where to find the best bargains and the most-lusted-after products. So scroll on for my beauty expert intel, plus the best deals live to shop now.

Why trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Boots Boxing Day sale?

Within all our Boxing Day deals guides, we curate edits of products we’ve tested ourselves and only feature brands we know and trust. You can rest assured there’ll be no naff formulas, no beauty gift sets with filler products and sample sizes and no hiked-up, artificial deals.

As The Independent’s beauty writer, I’m always monitoring the costs of best-selling make-up, skincare and haircare – not just in the week before Boxing Day. That means that I’ve got an extra keen eye for a good (or exaggerated) deal and, having covered sales events for years, you can trust my selections.

Best deals in the Boots Boxing Day sale

Fenty Beauty it's Riri szn: Worth £67, now £29.33, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Fenty Beauty is one of my go-to make-up brands and, specifically, the gloss bomb universal lip luminiser reigns supreme when it comes to the perfect pout. In our guide to the best lip glosses, this formula was awarded a full five stars, describing it as “a great example of a thick formula that’s easy to apply and doesn’t glue your mouth shut”.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette giftset, 50ml: Was £73, now £48.66, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A renowned scent in the world of perfume, Marc Jacobs’s original daisy fragrance is equal parts fresh and floral, not to mention being so adored that it prompted a review of every Daisy iteration. In said review, I had nothing but praise for the popular aroma, remarking that “if florals are your bag then daisy is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pigeonholed to the March-June months.” With these two body products plus 35 per cent off, you’d be hard-pressed to go wrong with this deal.

Dr Jart+ the mask quartet set: Was £25, now £16.75, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Dr Jart+ face masks are a masterclass in K-beauty and, when reviewing the brand for my guide to the best Korean skincare, I found the cicapair soothing repair mask (included in this quad) to help you reset and calm my skin. In essence, all the products are moisturising or plumping – and it’s no surprise that the Kardashians are fans. Don’t miss out while there’s more than 30 per cent off.

Ouai the best Ouai’s kit: Was £29, now £19.33, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Ouai haircare is the way to my heart and now that this trio has been discounted, I’m heading straight to the checkout. Echoing my sentiments, when senior writer Daisy reviewed the entire Ouai product range, she enjoyed how the detox shampoo “lathers up quickly and easily, with a little going a long way,” and described the leave-in conditioner as “a hero buy.” Who wouldn’t want to step into the new year with smooth, silky strands?

Ole Henriksen pre-party glow vitamin C trio: Was £45, now £29.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This £15 discount on Ole Henriksen’s banana bright collection couldn’t come at a better time because the collection delivers radiant, glowy skin – even in the dark, gloomy depths of winter. Reviewing some of the range’s products (namely, the banana bright vitamin C serum and banana bright+ eye crème) as part of an Ole Henriksen beauty box, I remarked how the range both smells heavenly and is “weightless, brightening and suitable for most skin types”. I’m taking this reduction as a sign to stock up for the new year. Join me, won’t you?

YSL black opium eau de parfum, 50ml gift set: Was £101, now £67.33, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A perfume that’s loved by IndyBest readers, YSL’s black opium is a big hitter with intriguing notes of coffee, vanilla and white florals. In its original eau de parfum edition, beauty writer Lauren Cunningham described it as “the perfect pick for evenings out” in her guide to the best perfumes for women. Now in this gift set, together with a travel atomiser and mini rouge pur couture, Boots’ £33 discount is too lucrative to pass up.

Sculpted by Aimee the gift of adoring eyes: Was £25, now £12.50, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Sculpted by Aimee’s make-up products are first-class quality and, from the hydratint to the bronze base, many of the Irish MUA’s products are peppered throughout my beauty stash. Naturally, this half-price duo has caught my eye, especially after beauty expert Lucy Partington described the mascara (in its brown shade, with the black one included here) in her review as “a must-try product.” She went on to explain how it defined her lashes without smudging, praising how “it coats each and every lash from root to tip, and it adds both volume and length”.

Lancome la vie est belle eau de parfum, 50ml gift set: Was £96, now £63.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This perfume is hugely popular, but for those who aren’t familiar, the specific scent profile includes top notes of blackcurrant and pear; heart notes of iris, jasmine and orange blossom; and base notes of praline, vanilla, patchouli and tonka bean. In this bath and body trio with more than £30 off, now seems as good a time as ever to expand your scenting selection.

Liz Earle natural shine haircare trio three-piece gift set: Was £48, now £31.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Liz Earle skincare is – of course – a huge hit with IndyBest readers (myself included), but how much do you know about the brand’s haircare range? If you’re a scalp health fanatic then let me put LE’s botanical shine shampoo on your radar. With moisturising shea butter and shine-enhancing apple extract, the formula is designed to effectively cleanse the scalp without stripping, all the while imparting your strands with a heavenly essential oil aroma. Paired with the nourishing potion of blue sea kale and melon oil in the conditioner, plus the hair oil, your locks will look and feel luscious...for £10 less than usual.

Silke London hair ties, pack of six: Was £30, now £15, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

These are the only hairbands I use. In fact, I tend to keep one on my wrist at all times because it prevents tangles, breakages and that dreaded ponytail ache. With a half-price discount today, I’ll certainly be stocking up.

When does Boots’ Boxing Day sale start?

The big Boots sale – as the retailer brands its Boxing Day celebrations – is live now, two days ahead of Boxing Day itself. Kicking off on Christmas Eve, the deals are live online, with the Boots in-store reductions commencing on 26 December as usual. Though, with reduced hours across the high street for the Christmas period, I’d advise checking Boxing Day opening times with your local store if you are planning on heading down in person.

When will the Boots Boxing Day sale finish?

Though its name suggests it’s a one-day affair, the Boots Boxing Day sale usually combines with its January sales and finishes towards the middle to end of the first month of the year. In fact, it’s in this second half of the sale that Boots has been known to offer up to 70 per cent off. That said, these later savings do tend to be in stock that’s left over from the Christmas build-up and initial Boxing Day reductions – gift sets, star gifts from December etc.

My tips for shopping the Boots Boxing Day sales, as a beauty expert

If you’ve been eyeing up a moisturiser, shampoo or perfume (to name but a few of the goodies included in the sale), you’ll want to log into the Boots app or website as soon as possible so that you can cash in on those all-important advantage points and save time at the checkout. Plus, if you made note of the pre-sale prices of any desired products, make sure to check them against the brand’s reductions, lest you end up paying more in the sale with falsely inflated discounts.

