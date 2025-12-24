Boots’s Boxing Day sale has launched two days early – here are the best deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boots has jumped the gun this year. While most Boxing Day sales won’t properly kick off until after Christmas Day, the retailer’s much-anticipated beauty sale – also known as the ‘big Boots sale’ – is already live and in full flow today, two days earlier than expected. Consider it an early Christmas gift or a last-minute saving for those presents that won’t be exchanged until the post-Christmas ‘twixmas’ blur.

Boots is known for its extensive product selection, so the discounts span far more than deodorants and cotton pads. This is your chance to secure big-name hair tools from Dyson alongside must-have make-up from Mac, Dior and more. Alongside complexion and skincare favourites, brands like Oral-B have also seen huge price cuts, making it a good time to replace tired brush heads or finally upgrade your toothbrush altogether.

From experience, the strongest Boots deals rarely hang around for long, particularly once word gets out that the sale’s already underway. Below, you’ll find the offers live to shop today, plus my tips on what’s worth prioritising before stock inevitably thins out.

The best Boots deals to shop now:

Oral-B iO6 pink sand electric toothbrush gift set: Was £300, now £120, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Upgrading your oral care is an excellent way to kick off the new year, and what better way to do so than with Oral-B's high-spec iO6 model. Dubbed the best smart electric toothbrush in tech writer Steve Hogarty's expert guide, the iO6 features a handy digital display and five cleaning modes which, according to Steve, "provide plenty of versatility for your particular oral care needs." Now reduced by more than half, consider this your sign to give your smile a whiter and brighter clean.

Philips lumea 9000 IPL hair removal device: Was £489.99, now £288, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

The beauty world has come a long way since the days of pungent hair-removal creams and razor-induced rashes. Featuring long-lasting hair-removal technology in a sleek, compact device, IPL machines are the future – and thanks to this early Boxing Day deal, they don’t have to break the bank. When beauty editor Lucy Partington tested the lumea 9900 for her round-up, she praised the smartskin feature. “It works by automatically adjusting the intensity of the light based on your skin tone, which essentially means you should get a safe and effective treatment every time,” she said.

Dyson airstrait straightener, amber silk/pink champagne: Was £449.99, now £299.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

If you’re someone who suffers frizz, kinks and damage, your hair couldn’t be better suited to the airstrait. Scrapping hot plates and using directional airflow to minimise breakage, the airstrait cleverly smooths stubborn hair for a shiny, stress-free styling session. When global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor tested the Dyson airstrait, she found that the results were “great” and compared the finish to one she’d experienced previously in a professional salon. In a streak of good luck, Boots has now reduced Dyson’s Christmas 2025 colourway – amber silk and pink champagne – by a generous £150. Stock of this finish is quite literally limited, so don’t hang about.

Liz Earle ultimate skincare collection gift set: Worth £97, now £34.20, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

This star gift boasts a spectacular saving, thanks to Boots's early Boxing Day deals. Featuring Liz Earle's best-selling hot cloth cleanser alongside a toner, eye lotion, moisturiser and flannel, this bundle will restock your skincare staples in one fell swoop. Even better, the cleanser comes IndyBest tester-approved, with Ella Duggan praising how its "super-thick, creamy consistency was very gentle when applied to dry skin," in her guide to the best cleansers.

Prada paradoxe eau de parfum gift set: Was £111, now £73.99, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Prada paradoxe is one of the most popular perfumes for women, owing to its timeless floral-sweet scent. With enough brightness for daytime plus sugary notes that lend themselves nicely to a night on the town, the aroma has a universal appeal which – when I tested the best women's perfumes – I dubbed, “neither young nor old”. Expect notes of neroli, amber, musk, jasmine, bergamot, tangerine, pear and vanilla, plus a 33 per cent discount on this glam gift set today.

Maison Margiela replica candle trio set: Was £80, now £40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Now this is what I call a hidden deal. Boots hasn't explicitly advertised this candle trio as 50 per cent off, rather listing it as 'clearance'; however, a quick search of the web will show you that the set costs a whopping £80 at competitor retailers such as John Lewis. What's more, the fashion house has an incredible collection of scents in its replica range, with this gift box including the best-selling fireplace, lazy Sunday morning and bubble bath candles. If you've not smelt any of the replica fragrances before, I described the afternoon delight perfume in my round-up of the best summer scents as "tempting, delicious and youthful." Convinced yet?

Bobbi Brown deluxe size vitamin enriched face base, 100ml: Was £84, now £71.40, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Bobbi Brown )

If you suffer with dehydrated skin and you’re fed up with foundation clinging to those pesky dry patches, it’s time to try Bobbi Brown’s vitamin enriched face base. With a blend of vitamins, moisture and skin-nourishing ingredients, this buttery primer props up all manner of make-up with ease. No patchiness, no sinking into fine lines. When Olivia Perl tested the bestselling formula in her review, she said: “It’s hydrating, the scent is delicious and it grips onto make-up better than lots of other primers.” And now you can spend less on this skin prep duo thanks to this 15 per cent reduction

Mac lustreglass sheer-shine lipstick: Was £25, now £21.25, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

December may be party season, but once January rolls around we tend to pare back our beauty looks in favour of timeless nude lips and everyday matte eyeshadows. Of course, there are some make-up staples that lend themselves to both seasons seamlessly, and Mac's lustreglass lipstick is one such staple. Awarded the title of best nude in my lipstick guide, I recommended the formula to those prone to dryness, describing how they'd "enjoy having this formula on hand with its generous roster of hydration heroes, from hyaluronic acid and shea butter, to coconut oil and extra-virgin olive oil." You can now save 20 per cent on the nourishing colour (in all its shades) today.

Estée Lauder advanced night repair serum: Was £89, now £75.65, Boots.com

open image in gallery ( Boots )

Estée Lauder got ahead of the anti-ageing game with its advanced night repair serum, which launched in the early 80s – decades before the industry’s obsession with peptides and hyaluronic acid. The hard-working formula doesn’t come cheap, though, which is why this newly dropped discount is a welcome treat for anyone looking to save. When skincare expert Jane Druker tested the product in her guide to the best anti-ageing serums, she praised its performance, describing how it “helps to visibly soften, smooth and plump the skin”. Pick up this beauty icon with a saving of more than £10 today.

When does Boots’s Boxing Day sale start?

Earlier than most. Boots has already hit the switch on its Boxing Day deals today (24 December). This puts the retailer a full two days ahead of most high-street competitors – though, these early deals are limited to the Boots website. That’s right, Boots’s in-store discounts are still expected to begin on 26 December, but savvy shoppers can get a head start by browsing and buying at Boots.com today.

This isn’t entirely out of character for Boots. In recent years, the brand has quietly launched its online offers on Christmas Eve, giving those shopping from the sofa first dibs before Boxing Day itself. If you’re planning to shop in person, it’s worth double-checking your local store’s Boxing Day opening hours, as reduced festive trading can vary across locations.

When will the Boots Boxing Day sale finish?

Though the name suggests it’s a one-day affair, the Boots Boxing Day sale usually combines with its January sale. In fact, it’s in this second half of the sales period that Boots has been known to offer up to 70 per cent off. That said, these later discounts are usually applied to stock left over from the Christmas rush and the first wave of Boxing Day reductions – think gift sets, star gifts and limited-edition December specials.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boots Boxing Day deals

Lucy Smith has been covering the Boxing Day sales for more than five years and has a broad understanding of everything from the brands that get involved to the deals that have been falsely inflated.

Given that she tests hundreds of products through the year, she’s well-versed in the day-to-day pricing of key brands and products, be it hair straighteners or cheap beauty, meaning she can practically detect a fake deal with her eyes closed. With that in mind, you can rest assured all of Lucy’s picks will be worth your time and money.

