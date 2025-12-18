If you’ve spent Christmases past battling for oven space and setting countless timers while cooking up a festive feast, an air fryer could help you amid the kitchen chaos. If Santa doesn’t deliver one of these coveted appliances this year, the Boxing Day sales provide an ideal chance to invest in one of the best air fryers for less.

Among the top offerings, the Ninja foodi max dual zone air fryer was awarded full marks by IndyBest reviewer Caroline Preece, who dubbed the appliance the best Ninja air fryer on the market.

This model is versatile, thanks to six cooking functions (air fry, roast, bake, crisp, reheat and dehydrate) across its two independent zones. Most of all, Caroline said the ability to cook two different elements of your meal at the same time (on different settings), and time them to finish at the same time (thanks to the sync feature), has fundamentally changed the way she approaches weeknight cooking.

While it doesn’t boast the pre-programmed cooking setting of some other models, the manual controls are precise and easy to use, according to Caroline.

If you’d prefer a space-saving option, we’ve also reviewed the Ninja double stack air fryer, which often sees price cuts during major sale events, too. For Boxing Day deals on the dual zone model and all you need to know about the seasonal sale, read on.

When will the Ninja dual air fryer Boxing Day deals start in 2025?

Boxing Day lands on 26 December but, in previous years, some retailers have started dropping discounts on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. Some Ninja products are already on offer at the moment, but I’ll be keeping track of the deals to find the best ones as we approach the official post-Christmas sale period.

The best Ninja dual air fryer deals to expect for Boxing Day 2025

I saw major price cuts on the Ninja dual air fryer for Black Friday this year, during which the model was knocked down in price from £229.99 to £154.99. The appliance is currently hovering around that sale price at Amazon (was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk) but I’ll be keeping an eye out for further discounts as Boxing Day draws closer. The air fryer is stocked at a range of major retailers, including Currys, Very, Argos and Amazon, so I’ll be comparing prices and updating this article with the best Boxing Day Ninja dual air fryer offers as they land.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s coverage of the Ninja Boxing Day sale

Here at IndyBest, we’ve covered Boxing Day discounts for years, so we know exactly how to spot the real bargains. We monitor prices closely year-round, to make sure the offers we feature aren’t simply cheaper but genuinely worth your money. It’s not just about knocking pounds off – it’s about securing standout savings on high-performing, top-rated products from brands we trust to deliver quality.

Best Ninja dual air fryer deals to shop now

Ninja foodi max 9.5l dual zone air fryer: Was £229.99, now £159.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ninja )

If you can’t wait for the Boxing Day sales to get going, I’ve spotted a deal on the Ninja dual air fryer to shop right now. You can buy the model in copper and black or silver and black colourways for £159.99 at Amazon, saving you 30 per cent. However, this isn’t the lowest price I’ve seen on the appliance (it’s previously been discounted to £143), so it might pay to wait to see if it gets a further reduction in the post-Christmas sales.

“This Ninja powerhouse has earned its cult status among home cooks, and it took just one use to understand why,” said IndyBest reviewer Caroline Preece, when she tested the appliance in her own kitchen. “With its sleek matte black exterior and silver accents, it looks genuinely sophisticated on the countertop, but it's the impressive 2,470W of cooking power that truly sets it apart.”

