Christmas Day has come and gone, giving way to the Boxing Day 2024 sales. All the biggest retailers are involved (think M&S, Amazon and Currys to Boots and Zara), but if you’re looking for a destination to shop absolutely everything — from beauty, fashion and homeware to childrenswear, toys and tech, it has to be John Lewis.

Whether Santa left you a gift card under the tree or all the Christmas parties reminded you that it’s high time you replaced your dining set, I’d recommend making a beeline to the John Lewis Boxing Day sale. Highlights include savings on Sweaty Betty and even Apple tech.

To help you wade through the avalanche of deals, the IndyBest team of shopping experts and I are on hand with the crème de la crème of John Lewis Boxing Day 2024 deals.

Why you can trust IndyBest’s John Lewis Boxing Day sale coverage

Here at IndyBest, our team of shopping experts have been covering sales events such as the Boxing Day sales for many years. This means we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. We’re experts in our fields, too, and have spent countless hours testing and reviewing products across a range of categories, from air fryers to TVs. Within our John Lewis Boxing Day sale guide, we only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, and from brands we trust. That means we bring you genuine savings on products we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Best John Lewis Boxing Day deals to shop

Apple AirPods pro (2nd generation): Was £229, now £179, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( Apple )

In the market for some new earbuds for less? John Lewis has delivered the goods with a deal on the Apple AirPods Pro. They provide six hours with noise-cancellation turned on and feature Find My capabilities. In his in-depth review of the earbuds, tech critic David Phelan said they were a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”. Plus, he dubbed them the best for noise cancellation in his review of the best wireless earbuds. Now with £150 off, what’s not to love?

Dyson airwrap i.d straight+wavy complete hair styler, strawberry bronze: Was £479, now £399, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

One of the most covetable hair tools in the industry, here’s a deal on the Dyson airwrap. It comes with a soft smoothing brush, a dryer and flyaway smoother, a large round volumising brush and other attachments for styling and drying. In our review of the original airwrap, our IndyBest tester Louise Whitbread loved the original barrels “which encourage the hair to wrap itself around them (without getting tangled, we hasten to add) for a soft, voluminous, light curl”, finding that “a bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes”.

Le Creuset stainless steel stovetop kone kettle, 1.6l: Was £129, now £96.75, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Beloved for its high-quality cookware and kitchen essentials, Le Creuset will have featured on many wishlists this Christmas. If Santa didn’t deliver, however, you can now snap up this stainless steel stovetop kone kettle with a 25 per cent discount. The sleek design is suitable for use on all hob types and is said to heat up quickly. Brew, anyone?

Apple MacBook air 13.6in: Was £1,499, now £1,299, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

The MacBook air is slashed in price by £200 at the minute. In his review, our tech critic David Phelan gave it a five out of five star rating. He described its display as “one of the best around" and added that *it has an “outstanding” speed and battery life. Speaking of Apple’s M3 chip, David said: “Everything happens fast, and moderately heavy-duty programs like video processing apps perform at speed and for extended periods.”

Nespresso Liberty vertuo next coffee machine, teal: Was £200, now £59.99, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

You can save a whopping £200 on this limited-edition Nespresso Liberty vertuo next coffee machine. Adorned with a hand-drawn print featuring coffee beans, citrus flowers, vanilla seeds and berries, it’ll bring a pop of colour to your kitchen and make seven different sizes of cups of coffee. In our review of a similar model from the vertuo range, our tester Lauren Cunningham gave the vertuo pop a five (out of five) star review.

Sweaty Betty all day active emboss 7/8 sports leggings: Was £65, now £32.50, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

Sweaty Betty’s leggings are a must-have for sports lovers, and any time there’s a sale, I use it as my chance to stock up. Right now, the black and navy colourways in one of the bestselling styles are reduced by 50 per cent at John Lewis. The exclusive 80 per cent recycled fabric is breathable, quick-drying and squat-proof, and is cut with a high waist for a flattering look.

Coach lux idol 23 maple handbag: Was £550, now £330, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a designer handbag, now’s your chance. Coach is renowned for its beautiful handbags, and this design has a boxy structure with striking gold hardware. With £220 off, you’ll be adding a forever bag to your wardrobe for a lot less.

Oura Ring Gen3 horizon smart ring, silver: Was £249, now £199, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

You’d be hard pressed to find a better health tracker than the Oura ring and the Gen3 comes highly recommended by our testers. In our full review, fitness editor Emilie Lavinia said: “If you’re keen to enter the world of biohacking and take steps to optimise your sleep and energy and track your readiness for exercise and your cycle more effectively, the Oura presents one of the easiest ways to do all this.” The chic, lightweight wearable tracks everything and certain sizes are now reduced in the Boxing Day sales.

Barbour Heritage Liddesdale quilted jacket, dark navy: Was £199, now £139, Johnlewis.com

open image in gallery ( John Lewis )

One of the most coveted brands to shop in the sales, Barbour blends timeless style with modern detailing. This Liddesdale jacket serves up the brand’s heritage flavour with cool quilting and a classic corduroy collar in sleek navy. With minimalist branding and a nod to lighter tweed jackets, it’s an essential layer that will keep you feeling warm and looking smart well into spring. Save £60 in the new year sales.

