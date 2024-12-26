Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

‘Tis the season for sales. It might feel like Black Friday was only yesterday, but the Boxing Day sales have officially arrived – and Currys is one of the biggest retailers offering discounts.

From Amazon and John Lewis to Argos and M&S, the Boxing Day sales are somewhat of a UK institution. But now, queues outside shops have now been replaced with online discounts, so you can shop from the comfort of your sofa (complete with wine and Christmas leftovers).

From savings on Apple and Samsung to discounts across Shark vacuums and Ninja air fryers, plenty of the discounts rival Black Friday in the Currys sale.

If you’re looking to scratch that post-Christmas shopping itch, you can find out everything you need to know about the Currys Boxing Day sale below, from dates to the deals to expect.

Why trust IndyBest’s Currys Boxing Day sales coverage

At IndyBest, we don’t just hunt for the best Boxing Day bargains – we rigorously test the products we recommend year-round. We track prices consistently, ensuring the deals we highlight aren’t just cheap but genuinely great value. It’s not just about slashing costs, it’s about bringing you the best discounts on high-performing, top-rated products from trusted brands we know deliver quality.

Best Boxing Day Currys deals to shop now

Bose QuietComfort ultra wireless headphones: Was £449, now £349, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bose )

When IndyBest tech reviewer Alex put these cans to the test, he dubbed them the best for noise-cancellation in his wireless headphones guide. “Rumbling trains? Didn’t hear them. Chatter in the other room? Nope, didn’t hear it. Passing cars? Could not hear any,” he said. The sound quality blew him away, too, with tunes “sounding rich and melodious, with some real precision when it was needed”. Although this isn’t the biggest discount the heaphones have ever received (they were cheaper during the Black Friday sales), you can still save an impressive £100 right now.

Shark lift-away upright vacuum cleaner with true pet VV602UKT: Was £229.99, now £139.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery SHARK lift-away with truepet NV602UKT ( Shark )

The post-Christmas sale is a great opportunity to save on spring cleaning essentials, like this Shark vacuum cleaner, which is one of our favourites from the powerhouse home tech company. Voted the best budget option by our tester, the cleaner, with special technology that removes pet hairs from furniture and carpets, is even more affordable thanks to this deal that sees a saving of £90.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: Was £229, now £179, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Apple )

As well as having stellar sound and noise-cancelling, the AirPods Pro 2 feature the best battery life on any AirPods. “The case now includes Apple’s U1 chip, which means you can use the Find My app on your iPhone to locate it when you’ve misplaced it,” said tech critic David Phelan in his review. Unlike the AirPods 4, there are also touch controls on the buds themselves, so you can adjust the volume without having to take your phone out of your pocket, and there’s a MagSafe case with a lanyard loop for easy charging and storage. You can save £50 with this deal at Currys.

Dyson supersonic hair dryer: Was £329.99, now £279.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Dyson )

Whether you’re creating a big bouncy blow dry, a sleek straightened style or a curly look (the tool comes complete with a diffuser attachment), the Dyson supersonic is coveted by beauty buffs. In her review of the device, IndyBest tester Chloë James saidthe hair toolleft her locks “shinier, softer and considerably more manageable throughout the day”. Chloë added that the supersonic “drastically decreases” the amount of time spent drying hair and leaves locks looking healthier, compared with results from the majority of other hair dryers. Snap up a discount on the device at Currys right now.

Ninja Foodi AF400UK 9.5l dual-zone air fryer: Was £229.99, now £199, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

If you’re late to the air fryer party (where have you been?), this Ninja Foodi model has got to be one of the best. Appliance tester Lauren dubbed it her favourite dual-zone iteration in her guide to the best air fryers, wowing at the fact that both drawers can be active on different settings. She found this to be “very handy when cooking a whole meal” and added that “you can even sync the drawers to be ready at the same time”. Thanks to the Boxing Day discount, now’s the ideal time to give your chicken and chips a crispy upgrade.

Dyson v8 absolute cordless vacuum: Was £399, now £279, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery Save £130 on the Dyson V8 ( Currys )

Clean up with this £120 saving on a Dyson v8 absolute cordless vacuum. Arguably the best budget premium model you can buy, the v8 earned a spot in IndyBest’s tried and tested cordless vacuum cleaner round-up. “We did a double take when we saw the price tag on this vacuum, which has all Dyson’s distinctive style and hi-tech features for significantly less cash than the brand’s more recent vacuums,” tester Siobhan said. “Just like the priciest models, you won’t have any problem with this machine’s power, thanks to a digital motor that spins at up to 110,000rmp, and Dyson’s standard cyclone technology,” she added.

MacBook air (13.6in, M2, 2022): Was £996, now £749, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Looking for a new laptop? Right now, you can enjoy a £247 saving at Currys on the high-tech 2022 MacBook with an M2 processor. Available in black or grey and with a 256 GB capacity, this thin, portable and lightweight laptop boasts a 13.6in screen. It’s currently the cheapest MacBook in the air range, so snap it up fast.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler and dryer: Was £479.99, now £399.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Boots )

A cult buy, Dyson’s airwrap model is on sale with £80 off at Currys. The tool comes with six attachments for optimum styling, whether you’re creating super sleek looks or a bouncy blowout. “Despite looking complex, using it was super simple and straightforward,” Lucy said in her review. “It dried and smoothed hair quickly and easily, with minimal effort needed. And the round brush was also a welcome addition here too, as our tester loved using it to dry her hair for a blowdry-esque finish,” she added. The perfect treat to yourself ahead of the new year, the tool is complete with a sleek presentation case, filter cleaning brush and detangling comb.

Oral-B iO3: Was £159.99, now £49.95, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Earning a spot in tech writer Steve’s review of the best electric toothbrushes, the Oral-B iO3 is the most affordable option in Oral-B’s premium iO range. Using the same quiet oscillating motor as the rest of the series, it delivers the same impressive cleaning performance at a fraction of the price. So, what’s the trade-off? The iO3 has fewer brushing modes, a shorter battery life, no LED screen, and skips the smart features. If you can live without those extras, it’s a steal at £49.95 at Currys.

Beats solo 3 wireless bluetooth headphones: Was £199, now £99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

A top brand for affordability and quality, the Beats solo 3 wireless headphones are not only sleek in design, but boast a high-tech specification – think 40 hours of battery life and spatial audio for cinema-like TV and film viewing. In his review of the headphones, tech pro Jasper noted how they isolate audio from the outside world when listening to music or podcasts. With regard to the sound quality, he praised “the distinction given to vocal frequencies.” With this half price discount, now’s your chance to secure a headphone upgrade for less.

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £99.99, now £69.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Since this affordable Ninja air fryer entered my kitchen, meal times have never been easier. Proving that air fryers don’t have to dominate your kitchen counter space, this design is sleek and space-saving. Better yet, it comes with a 30 per cent discount at Currys. It also received rave reviews from tester Lauren, who noted that despite “using up to 75 per cent less fat than traditional frying methods, you still get a good crunch. Its generous 3.8l basket can fit a medium-sized chicken and allows you to air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate”. What more could you want?

Ring video doorbell, 3rd gen: Was £99.99, now £59.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Save a whopping £40 on Ring’s third-generation doorbell in the Currys Boxing Day sale. An upgrade on the second-generation model, this version boasts improved motion detection and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity for a more reliable connection. Home appliance writer Zoe crowned the second-gen Ring doorbell her best buy, and the third-generation model improves on it in several ways. “This iteration of the Ring doorbell is still up there with one of the best around,” she said.

Bosch series 6 WGG254Z0GB washing machine: Was £649, now £499, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Bosch )

Looking to upgrade your washing machine for 2025? There’s a £150 saving to be had on this white Bosch series 6 model, which has a number of wash modes, including a “super quick” feature for when you’re running late and want a speedy 15-minute cycle. When IndyBest reviewer Pete Wise tested a similar Bosch series 6 model, what impressed him the most was the “iron assist” setting, which steams the laundry load inside the machine. This “helps washing come out of the machine with relatively few creases – so you might not even need to iron it before you put it away,” said Pete.

Sage duo temp pro coffee machine: Was £399.95, now £299.99. Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Sage )

Combining style and functionality, Sage is king of coffee machines. While some of its models cost upwards of £1,000, the duo temp pro is more affordable – and even more so thanks to this Currys discount. It’s reduced by around £100 right now and when coffee specialist Zoe reviewed its smaller iteration (the bambino), she was impressed. In her guide to the best coffee machines, she described how “the steam wand feels professional level, and lets you get into creating microfoams” – a feature shared with this, the duo temp pro.

Shark anti-hair-wrap cordless vacuum cleaner with pet tool: Was £399.99, now £229.99, Currys.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Currys )

Reduced by £170, this Shark vacuum features the brand’s signature anti-hair-wrap technology, to help stop the brush roll from getting clogged while you’re cleaning. The model boasts 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, too, so you should be able to cover the whole house (unless your property is the size of Buckingham Palace) in one go. Thanks to being super-reliable, Shark’s vacuums often feature in IndyBest round-ups, so, you know you’re in good hands with the brand.

How long do Currys Boxing Day sale deals last?

The Currys Boxing Day sale deals traditionally continue into 31 December, before merging with the January sales. Known as the Golden Quarter in shopping speak, the October to January period is full of discounts from retailers like Currys.

Everything you need to know about the Boxing Day sales, plus the best deals to shop