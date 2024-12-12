The best Argos Boxing Day sale deals to expect in 2024

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

You’re in your Christmas pyjamas, party season is finally over and there are seemingly endless turkey sandwiches to tuck into. Of course, that means the big day is over, but the Boxing Day sales are sure to bolster spirits.

From Amazon to John Lewis and Currys, all the biggest retailers get involved. But if you’re looking for the best Argos deals in the Boxing Day sale, you’ve come to the right place.

The shopping event is the perfect time to bag a bargain, without even having to change out of your post-Christmas comfies. Should you have Christmas cash to splash, or want to save big on a practical purchase ahead of the new year, the Argos Boxing Day sale is bound to be big. With everything from gaming and tech to dehumidifiers and air fryers on offer, we can expect discounts on the likes of Ninja, Shark, Dyson, Xbox, Samsung and more.

Plus, Argos’s in-house Habitat range is the ultimate destination for interiors lovers, with Boxing Day perfectly timed to help you with a homeware refresh for 2025 (think discounted armchairs, mirrors and more).

From dates to the deals to expect, we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about Argos’s Boxing Day deals below.

When do Argos Boxing Day sale deals start?

The Argos Boxing Day sales will begin on Thursday 26 December, both online and in-store.

How long do Argos Boxing Day sale deals last?

The Argos Boxing Day deals usually continue up to 31 December, before the Januarys sales take over. This means you don’t have to spend all your Christmas cash in one day.

What are the best Argos Boxing Day deals to expect?

Argos’s Boxing Day deals have traditionally rivalled Black Friday. Case in point: last year you could save £100 on the Xbox series X console and £200 on the Samsung galaxy flip Z phone.

Argos is one of the best retailers to save on home appliances, with Ninja air fryers, Bosch coffee machines and Shark vacuums usually included in the discounts.

The retailer is also an unlikely destination for discounted beauty tools. From ghd hair straighteners and BaByliss hair dryers to Dyson tools and the cult Revlon hot brush, previous years have seen stellar savings.

If you’ve got children looking to spend their Christmas money, you can expect discounts on Lego, tonieboxes, Playmobile and Amazon Fire kids’ tablets.

Best Argos Boxing Day deals to shop now

Apple Airpods Pro with USB-C MagSafe case (2nd generation): Was £229, now £179, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( iStock/The Independent )

The Airpods Pro are Apple’s priciest in-ear headphones, so if you want to buy a pair, Black Friday is the time to take the plunge in this early Boxing Day deal. If you do decide to invest, you’ll get a pair of earbuds that “are feature-packed, comfortable and, above all, offer sensational audio,” according to our expert tester David Phelan’s review.

Kenwood KMX750AC kMix stand mixer, cream: Was £420, now £180, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Argos )

Calling all bakers (or anyone with baking as their new year’s resolution): you can now get this Kenwood stand mixer for less than half price. There are three attachments, and you can whip up your ingredients at six different speeds in the 5l bowl. A star feature, the fold function is billed as being ideal when making souffle and meringues.

Playstation 5: Was £459.99, now £414.99, Argos.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking to score a saving on the PS5? Argos has slashed the price of the cult console ahead of Christmas. When tech writer Steve reviewed it, he said: “The PS5 packs a serious punch, with performance and graphics rivalling a mid- to high-end gaming PC.” He added that a “catalogue of exclusive games – many of them truly unmissable experiences – gives the PS5 a slight edge over the (technically more powerful) Xbox series X.”

When do Boxing Day sales start? Plus the best deals to expect