Amazon Boxing Day sale 2025: Best deals to shop now

Amazon's Boxing Day sale is here, with hundreds of discounts across tech, beauty, household appliances and more. It's a good opportunity to nab a bargain.

As a consumer writer who covers sales events for a living, I can tell you that the retail giant often beats its competitors on price. In this round-up, I've only included the lowest prices on any given product, but when you're shopping for yourself, I would always recommend shopping around to make sure you're getting the best possible deal.

Like many retailers, Amazon makes its deals look as attractive as possible by showing the discount against the RRP (recommended retail price), which may be higher than what the item is usually sold for. Basically, when you see that little red percentage next to the price, take it with a grain of salt. There’s a handy price tracking website called Camelcamelcamel, which lets you see how much Amazon usually sells a product for – just pop in the product link.

Now onto the deals. As you can see, Amazon has cut the cost of tons of bestsellers, from Kindles to video games to electric toothbrushes – I've rounded up the best bargains below.

Best Amazon deals in the Boxing Day sales

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £54, Amazon.co.uk

Was £84.99, now £54, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £59.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £59.99, now £24.99, Amazon.co.uk Amazon Echo dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk Ring doorbell (2024): Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

Apple AirPods pro 2nd generation: Was £199, now £169, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Apple’s AirPods offer a “significant improvement over the already-splendid first-generation model”, said our tech critic, David Phelan, in his review. They were also hailed the best for noise cancellation in our review of the best wireless earbuds, where David also noted their secure in-ear fit, improved sound quality and Find My capabilities.They dropped to £169 during Black Friday and have yet to return to their original price.

Meta Quest 3, 512GB: Was £469, now £416.32, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Virtual reality gaming has come a long way in recent years, with better graphics and more comfortable designs. VR consoles still come at a steep price, however, so utilising the sales is a must. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve ever seen the Meta Quest 3, but with more than £50 off it’s not a bad deal. “The Meta Quest 3 is an astounding virtual reality (now mixed reality) headset,” said senior tech critic Alex Lee in his review of the VR headset. “With full-colour passthrough, a faster processor, a more comfortable and ergonomic fit, this is the VR headset to beat.”

Kindle paperwhite: Was £169.99, now £134, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The latest Kindle paperwhite has nearly 20 per cent off in Amazon’s sale. When tech writer Steve Hogarty reviewed the best Kindles for 2025, the paperwhite took the top spot. “For most readers, the mid-range Kindle strikes the best balance between cost and features,” wrote Steve. “The inclusion of a softer reading light that can be made warmer for more comfortable reading at night is worth the small step up in price. On top of that, you get a slightly larger display, slimmer bezels, sharper text and a noticeably faster processor,” he added.

Kindle: Was £94.99, now £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest generation of Kindle is light, compact, and a modest 15 per cent off for Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. Tech writer Steve Hogarty called it “everything you need in a modern ereader with none of the frills: a decently sharp, 6in, 300dpi e-ink display; around six weeks of battery life; USB-C charging; front-lighting using LEDs; and around 12GB of useable storage”.

Kindle kids: Was £114.99, now £89.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The newest generation of Kindle is light, compact, and a modest 15 per cent off for Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. In his round-up of the best Kindles tech writer Steve Hogarty described it as “everything you need in a modern ereader with none of the frills", featuring "a decently sharp, 6in, 300dpi e-ink display; around six weeks of battery life; USB-C charging; front-lighting using LEDs; and around 12GB of useable storage”.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: Was £399.99, now £289.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

If you want to level-up your productivity in the new year, check out this deal on one of our best digital notebooks. In his Kindle scribe review tech critic Steve Hogarty said: “For its sheer size alone, it offers the best possible reading experience of any Kindle and, despite being larger, the Kindle Scribe retains its sharpness and legibility, with a premium-looking 300dpi display.” The latest version also comes with Active Canvas, which gives you more space to take notes, as well as the ability to convert handwritten notes to text.

PlayStation portal: Was £199.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( PlayStation )

We’ve spotted a rare deal on the PlayStation portal, Sony’s handheld console. “The PlayStation Portal is a Nintendo Switch-style device that’s effectively a second screen for your PS5,” explains tech critic Steve Hogarty. Now, you can also play games away from home, as long as you have access to a strong internet connection.

PS5 DualSense controller white: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The PS5 DualSense controller is one of the best things about the console, according to tech writer Jennifer Allen, and it’s now discounted in Amazon’s Boxing Day sale. In her guide to the best PS5 accessories, Jennifer said: “Besides looking and feeling good, it also has some useful features such as haptic feedback, which is a form of far superior vibration, and a set of trigger buttons that are much more responsive and tactile than previous PlayStation controllers.”

Ninja crispi: Was £149.99, now £99.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Ninja’s portable four-in-one air fryer is at its lowest ever price on Amazon. Deemed “the brand’s best value air fryer yet” by tech critic Alex Lee in his Ninja crispi review, the appliance comes with four cooking functions: air fry, roast, keep warm and recrisp. Plus, you can watch your food cook in the glass bowl, which Alex called “a game-changer”.

Xbox Series S, 1TB: Was £349.99, now £329.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

This is a relatively modest price cut on the Xbox Series S, but every little helps. IndyBest's senior tech critic, Alex Lee, tested the Xbox Series S for his guide to the best gaming consoles, dubbing it a "good option for anyone looking for a cheap gaming solution that doesn’t need 4K resolution".

Google Pixel 9a, 128GB: Was £449, now £319, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Amazon is currently offering the lowest price on the Google Pixel 9a, thanks to this £130 price cut. Described as offering “exceptional value” by tech critic Steve Hogarty, this phone boasts speedy performance, fantastic battery life and improved water- and dust-resistance. The cameras aren’t bad for the price, either. “It successfully translates the strengths of the flagship Pixel 9 series into a much more affordable package, and with just the right amount of compromise,” said Steve.

Fitbit inspire 3 fitness tracker: Was £84.99, now £54, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( FitBit )

In our review of the best fitness trackers, the inspire 3 earned the accolade of best Fitbit. “The inspire 3 is Fitbit’s most basic, uncomplicated fitness tracker, and it’s a delight to use if you’re just getting started on your fitness journey,” said our writer Zoe Griffin. She added that it takes a holistic approach to fitness by tracking stress levels and sleep.

Amazon Fire TV stick: Was £39.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Amazon Fire TV stick allows you to tune in to your favourite streaming services in 4K, as well as accessing live TV when you download BBC iPlayer, ITVX and more. It’s currently at its lowest-ever price, making now a great time to buy.

Amazon Echo dot: Was £54.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Looking for a budget speaker? Amazon’s Echo dot is a great option. Tech critic Alex Lee said: “The fifth generation smart speaker has even better sound than all the Echo Dots that have come before it (a mean feat given how hard it is to eek good sound out of a small device).” Praising its top functionality and neat new indoor temperature sensor, he said it can be placed anywhere in your home to deliver weather reports, set timers, play music, podcasts, the news and more.

This is a solid deal, but the speaker was even cheaper during last year’s Boxing Day sales, so it may be worth holding off for now to see if it gets any cheaper.

Amazon echo pop: Was £44.99, now £21.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Want an affordable home speaker? Look no further than the Amazon echo pop. While its sound quality isn’t quite as good as that of the echo dot, senior tech critic Alex Lee still described the pop as offering “exceedingly good value”. Alex also praised its “improved processor”, which makes it fast and responsive. Plus, he said “it’s one of the cutest Amazon echo devices" he's ever laid eyes on. The device is also currently on offer at the same price at John Lewis.

Ring doorbell (2024): Was £99.99, now £49.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery New Ring products, like its video doorbells, come with a free 30-day trial of Ring Home. ( Alistair Charlton/The Independent )

Bolstering your home security system? In her review of the best video doorbells, the Ring doorbell was Zoe Phillimore’s favourite overall. It features a HD camera, two-way talk and night vision, and Zoe particularly liked that it was breeze to install, and sensed when packages were on the doorstep.

How long do Amazon Boxing Day sale deals last?

Amazon's Boxing Day deals are part of its 'New Year, New You' campaign, which runs until 31 January 2026, so you can expect to see deals over the next month.

Why you can trust us to find the best Boxing Day deals

At IndyBest, we’ve been covering major sales events for years, so we have plenty of experience in finding the best bargains. We only recommend deals on products we’ve tried and tested, or those that come from brands we trust. Plus, we make sure to check Amazon deals against price-tracking tools, so we can tell you if you’re making a genuine saving compared with buying outside of the Boxing Day sales.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving Whatsapp channel