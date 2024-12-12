Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Published in 1967, Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s One Hundred Years of Solitude is hailed as one of the greatest novels of all time.

Suprisingly, the tome has never been adapted for the screen – until now. Previously, it’s been thought that the book’s multi-layered timeline, themes and worlds could not be easily visualised for TV or movies. In fact, Marquez himself said that no adaptation could truly capture the novel’s essence, and that it would take 100 hours to tell the story properly.

Now, Netflix has accepted the challenge. The author’s sons, Rodrigo and Gonzalo García Barcha, are executive producers of the 16-part adaptation which was filmed in the Columbian Andes. Based on the Nobel Prize winning novel, the series tells the story of the Buendía family in the fictional Colombian town of Macondo.

Beginning at the wedding of José Arcadio Buendía (Marco González) and Úrsula Iguarán (Susana Morales), it follows the young lovers as they elope against their parents wishes, before leaving their village and embarking on a long journey to find a new home. Founding the utopian and mythical town of Macondo, the series follows several generations of the family lineage over 100 years. From bloody wars to terrible curses, the series is said to be faithful to the book in its exploration of family, fate, power and the fragility of humans.

The Spanish-language adaptation also stars Claudio Catano, Ruggero Pasquarelli, Ella Becerra and Vina Machado. Part one of the Netflix show One Hundred Years of Solitude is out now, and perhaps it was worth the wait, with the series earning an 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Here’s where to read the seminal book it’s based on.

‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, published by Penguin: £8.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s novel tells the story of seven generations of the Buendía family and of Macondo, the utopian town they built in Columbia. A settlement surrounded by mountains, the small town experiences both wars, curses and disasters, as well as wonders and miracles, over 100 years of relative solitude.

Its genre bending narraritve is part magical realism (think levitating babies and a four year-long rainstorm), part fantasty and part comedy. Gripping and brilliant, the tale serves as a microcosm for Columbian life, touching on politics, love, family and fate.

The new Netflix show adapts the book in 16 episodes (not quite Marquez’s suggested 100). The first part has just dropped, while the second is expected next year. If you want to delve deeper into the magical world of Macondo, the novel offers pure escapism.

