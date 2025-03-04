Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comprised of four books and five films, The Hunger Games franchise is a worldwide phenomenon. Whether you raced through the series as a teenager or were introduced through the blockbuster movies, you’re about to be thrown back into the dystopian world thanks to a brand new book.

Having sold more than 100 million copies worldwide since its publication in 2008, The Hunger Games has been translated into 26 different languages and has had a lasting impact on the young adult literary scene (The Hunger Games walked so A Court of Thorn and Roses could run).

With hundreds of millions of views on TikTok, generation Z is keeping the franchise alive and well. Now, Suzanne Collins has just announced Sunrise on the Reaping, a new story set in Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games.

Beginning on the morning of the reaping of the 50th Hunger Games, the novel revisits a fan-favourite character from the first novel: Haymitch Abernathy. Played by a pitch-perfect Woody Harrelson in the movie adaptations, the character is known for his sarcastic quips and being partial to a drink.

The new novel takes us back in time to when he’s a young man from District 12 nominated as tribute in the Quarter Quell. From the release date to how you can pre-order, here’s everything you need to know about Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins.

'Sunrise on the Reaping' by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic: £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

Starting as day dawns on the 50th annual Hunger Games, twice as many tributes have been taken from their homes owing to the Quarter Quell commemoration.

Haymitch Abernathy from District 12 is torn from his family and the girl he loves and taken to the Capitol with three other tributes. But as the Games officially begin, he soon realises he’s been set up to fail (reminiscent of Katniss Everdeen’s story).

The book is set to be released on 18 March 2025, but you can pre-order the title now at Amazon. Naturally, there’s already a feature film in the works scheduled for release in November 2026. Let the games begin.

