It’s been nine years since Bridget Jones’s Baby and our favourite hapless heroine is soon to be back in our lives. The fourth (and potentially last) movie, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, arrives in less than a month’s time.

The opening few seconds of the trailer reveal Mark Darcy’s fate (the book’s author Helen Fielding had previously said that she decided to write him out of the third title in her series as she didn’t want Bridget to be a “smug married” type) and sees Hugh Grant reprising his role as Lothario Daniel Cleaver.

Alongside familiar faces, we’ve got a glimpse of the new love interest: One Day’s Leo Woodall. He joins the cast alongside Emma Thompson, 12 Years A Slave’s Chiwetel Ejiofor and Isla Fisher, who’s thought to portray Bridget’s new friend.

Published in 2013, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy revisits Bridget as a widow in her 50s following Mark’s death in a landmine accident two years prior. "As well as being extremely funny, it's very, very sad," Hugh Grant has said about the script.

The movie’s UK release date is set for Valentine’s Day 2025. If you can’t wait until then though, we’ve got all the details on the book it’s based on below – plus, how to read the whole series in order.