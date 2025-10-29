The upcoming book-to-screen adaptations I’m most excited about

Some of the best and biggest movies ever made were adapted from a book, from The Shawshank Redemption to The Godfather, or The Hunger Games and Harry Potter series. Novels offer a wealth of source material, thanks to complex characters and well-crafted plots.

Hollywood’s most acclaimed screenwriters are constantly scanning The New York Times or Sunday Times bestseller lists for an Oscar-worthy script – be it an adaption of Edward Berger’s Conclave (last year’s winner) or Percival Everett’s American Fiction.

In the mainstream, Reece Witherspoon has adapted dozens of her book club picks for the screen – including Big Little Lies, Where the Crawdads Sing and Daisy Jones & The Six – through her Hello Sunshine production company. TikTok viral authors like Coleen Hoover (It Ends With Us), Sarah J Maas (A Court of Thorns and Roses) and E. Lockhart (We Were Liars) are also catnip for filmmakers looking for their next flick.

Whether you’re a ‘romantasy’ obsessive or a literary fiction fan, if you’re anything like me, you’ve already cast the characters, imagined the landscape and visualised the plot twists after turning the final page of a good novel. That’s why the upcoming book-to-screen adaptions for 2025 and 2026 have got me reaching for my popcorn.

From Louise Kennedy’s Trespasses, a forbidden romance set during the troubles, to Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet, a reimagining of Shakespeare’s life, the most anticipated movies and TV shows all draw on literary inspiration.

These are my 6 favourite books that can be read in less than a day