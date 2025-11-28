I’m a fitness coach and you don’t want to miss this Whoop Black Friday deal

Whoop isn’t like other wearables, and that’s what makes it a brilliant fit for those serious about their fitness. The fitness tracker does away with distracting screens in favour of a sleek band and offers a plethora of health metrics to help you optimise both your lifestyle and performance. And it really works. Celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Rory McIlroy swear by Whoop, and it even improved my own sleep. By highlighting habits linked to poor nights, it helped me tweak my routine and wake up feeling genuinely rested.

For me, the biggest downside is that you have to pay a fairly pricey monthly subscription – rather than a one-off fee – to gain access to its impressive features. The price drops a few times a year, and Black Friday is one of the best chances to snag a deal. Given that Whoop’s peak membership gives you access to most features and costs less than Whoop life, I suggest plumping for the former if you want optimal bang for your buck.

Whoop 5.0 12-month peak membership: Was £229, now £189, Whoop.com

This is the one fitness gadget I’ll be investing in this Prime Day ( Whoop )

The mid-tier Whoop peak membership is my pick of the bunch. From 20 November to 2 December, it will be discounted from £229 to £189. This will make it significantly more affordable than the premium Whoop life membership, which usually costs £349 (reduced to £289 over the Black Friday period).

The peak membership still gives you the brand’s new healthspan feature, which calculates your physiological age based on factors such as sleep consistency, total hours of sleep, daily steps, time spent in different heart-rate zones and time dedicated to strength-based activities.

The 5.0 offers new features like Healthspan for longevity testing and an AI health coach ( Emilie Lavinia/The Independent )

In her Whoop 5.0 review, The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia, awarded the band a full complement of five stars. “If you have any health goals and the financial commitment is one you can make – Whoop peak works out at less than £20 a month – I’d say the investment in the 5.0 is a no-brainer,” she said.

“During my testing period, my sleep, VO2 max, and daily step count improved, and I got a better sense of how my body was responding to stress and exercise. I was also able to log activities and daily habits like drinking AG1 and electrolytes, red light therapy, massage and symptoms linked to hormones and mood. If the 5.0 helped me achieve that in a month, I’m keen to see what it could do in six months, a year and beyond.”

If you want to use Whoop long term, you will be able to save on the 24-month membership options for Whoop peak (usually £384 but reduced to £344 during the Black Friday sale) and Whoop life (usually £589 but discounted to £529 from 20 November to 2 December), too. This represents a significant upfront investment, however.

The brand is also knocking 20 per cent off accessories, giving you a great opportunity to update your old sweat-soaked strap.

