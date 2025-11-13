Whoop reveals 2025 Black Friday deals

Whoop is the wearable that does things a little differently. The brand ditches screens in favour of a discreet band, offering continuous health tracking to help you fine tune your routine.

This approach works. Not only is Whoop worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Rory McIlroy, it also transformed my sleep for the better. By flagging habits that correlated with a rubbish night’s sleep, it helped me improve my routine and feel far more rested.

The problem is, the band’s detailed insights come with a hefty price tag. Unlike most fitness trackers, Whoop works on a subscription basis, with basic packages starting at £169 per year and rising to £349 to unlock all features. However, these fees are slashed down to a more palatable figure a few times each year – Black Friday being paramount among them.

From 20 November until 2 December, the brand is knocking £40 off annual Whoop peak memberships and £60 off yearly Whoop life memberships – respectively the middle and highest tiers of the brand’s subscription model.

Given Whoop peak grants you access to most features and costs less than Whoop life, I suggest plumping for the former if you want optimal bang for your buck. Keep scrolling to find out more.

Whoop 5.0 12-month peak membership: £229, Amazon.co.uk

The mid-tier Whoop peak membership is my pick of the bunch. From 20 November to 2 December, it will be discounted from £229 to £189 at Amazon and Whoop itself. This will make it significantly more affordable than the premium Whoop life membership, which usually costs £349 but this will be reduced to £289 over the Black Friday period.

The peak membership still gives you the brand’s new healthspan feature, which calculates your physiological age based on factors such as sleep consistency, total hours of sleep, daily steps, time spent in different heart-rate zones and time dedicated to strength-based activities.

In her Whoop 5.0 review, The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia, awarded the band a full complement of five stars. “If you have any health goals and the financial commitment is one you can make – Whoop peak works out at less than £20 a month – I’d say the investment in the 5.0 is a no-brainer,” she said.

“During my testing period, my sleep, VO2 max, and daily step count improved, and I got a better sense of how my body was responding to stress and exercise. I was also able to log activities and daily habits like drinking AG1 and electrolytes, red light therapy, massage and symptoms linked to hormones and mood. If the 5.0 helped me achieve that in a month, I’m keen to see what it could do in six months, a year and beyond.”

If you want to use Whoop long term, you will be able to save on the 24-month membership options for Whoop peak (usually £384 but reduced to £344 during the Black Friday sale) and Whoop life (usually £589 but discounted to £529 from 20 November to 2 December), too. This represents a significant upfront investment, however.

The brand is also knocking 20 per cent off accessories, giving you a great opportunity to update your old sweat-soaked strap.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday 28 November. As has become customary, the best deals are likely to be available on the day itself, but most brands and retailers will offer significant discounts in the days before and after the event. It is also worth keeping an eye out for unique digital deals on Cyber Monday (1 December).

Why you can trust us to bring you the best deals

The IndyBest team spend their year reviewing top products and tracking their prices. This way, they know which products to recommend and what price point represents excellent value for money.

Emilie Lavinia and Harry Bullmore are The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor and senior fitness writer respectively. They are also IndyBest’s resident health and fitness experts, responsible for testing all the latest gym equipment, exercise machines, apparel, supplements and more. Through this, they know the items that can take you closer to your goals.

