Will there be a 2025 Black Friday deal on the Whoop band?

Whoop is the wearable that does things a little differently. The brand ditches screens in favour of a discreet band, offering continuous health tracking to help you fine tune your routine.

This approach works. Not only is Whoop worn by the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Rory McIlroy but, a few years ago, it also transformed my sleep for the better. By flagging habits that correlated with a rubbish night’s sleep, it enabled me to make tweaks that helped me feel more rested the next day.

The problem is, the band’s detailed insights come with a hefty price tag. Unlike most fitness trackers, Whoop works on a subscription basis, with basic packages starting at £169 per year and rising to £349 per year to unlock all features. However, these fees are slashed down to a more palatable figure a few times each year – Black Friday being paramount among them.

During last year’s sale, the brand knocked £30 off a Whoop 4.0 band and a 12-month membership. This year, with the latest Whoop 5.0 band more established, I’d wager we are likely to see savings on the latest generation.

As soon as I know more, I will update this page with full details of the deals on offer. In the meantime, keep scrolling to find out more about Black Friday and the Whoop 5.0 band.

Follow live: The latest Black Friday 2025 deals and sales announcements

Whoop 5.0: £229 per year, Amazon.co.uk

This is the one fitness gadget I’ll be investing in this Prime Day ( Whoop )

The mid-tier Whoop peak membership (£229 per year, Whoop.com) is my current pick of the bunch. It is slightly more affordable than the premium Whoop life membership, but still offers the brand’s new healthspan feature, which calculates your physiological age based on factors such as sleep consistency, total hours of sleep, daily steps, time spent in different heart-rate zones and time dedicated to strength-based activities.

In her Whoop 5.0 review, The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, Emilie Lavinia, awarded the band a full complement of five stars. “If you have any health goals and the financial commitment is one you can make – Whoop peak works out at less than £20 a month – I’d say the investment in the 5.0 is a no-brainer,” she said.

“During my testing period, my sleep, VO2 max, and daily step count improved, and I got a better sense of how my body was responding to stress and exercise. I was also able to log activities and daily habits like drinking AG1 and electrolytes, red light therapy, massage and symptoms linked to hormones and mood. If the 5.0 helped me achieve that in a month, I’m keen to see what it could do in six months, a year and beyond.”

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday 2025 falls on Friday 28 November. As has become customary, the best deals are likely to be available on the day itself, but most brands and retailers will offer significant discounts in the days and even weeks before and after the event. It is also worth keeping an eye out for unique digital deals on Cyber Monday (1 December).

Will Whoop be on sale for Black Friday?

The brand is yet to confirm whether or not its products will be on sale over the Black Friday period. But, based on previous years, the thinking man’s money would be on a repeat sale event.

Last year’s £30 saving is likely to be topped, too. Accessories such as bands, battery packs and even apparel could also be knocked down in price, giving you a great opportunity to update your old sweat-soaked strap.

Want great discounts? Read our guides to the best Black Friday deals for 2025