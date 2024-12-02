Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals as the sale enters final hours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Black Friday sales are in the last stretch now, with Cyber Monday bringing some fantastic discounts – one of our favourite offers I’ve seen is on a Costco membership, which makes it practically free. But if your interest lies in Walmart, you’ve come to the right place.

As we enter the final hours of the annual shopping event, the truth is that deals are selling fast. But there is still time to get your hands on everything from a portable basketball hoop and Samsung QLED TV to a children’s ride-on truck at discounted prices.

For the best way to shop Walmart’s Black Friday sales, I’ve done the leg work for you and worked out what’s the best bang for your buck. Keep reading to learn more about deals on a Nintendo Switch OLED console, holiday inflatables and a Fujifilm film camera.

Read more: Follow our live guide to Black Friday 2024

Best Walmart Black Friday deals to shop

Nintendo Switch OLED model: Was $349, now $289.50, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Amazon )

The Nintendo Switch is no stranger to a Christmas list or two, and just in time for the holidays, the tried-and-tested OLED model has been reduced by nearly $60. Our tech writer, Alex, said that “the larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy.” Hurry, though, the Black Friday Nintendo deals sold out fast.

T3 switch kit curl trio styling iron: Was $299.99, now $209.99, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( T3 )

The holiday season is underway, and if you’re in need of a new curling iron, don’t skip this fantastic deal on T3’s switch kit curl trio styling iron. Reduced from $299.99, the set is now just $209.99, and has all you need to create soft curls, a big bouncy blowout look, and enhance your natural texture.

Olaplex no.4 bond maintenance shampoo and no.5 conditioner combo: Was $60, now $42.25, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Olaplex )

Olaplex’s haircare heroes don’t come cheap, which is why it pays to buy its products in the sales. When reviewing the long-term effect of Olaplex’s ability to transform her locks into Rapunzel-like tresses, our eCommerce editor, Eva, noted that the no4 bond maintenance shampoo packed a punch. She found that her locks were “much more manageable” and breakages had been reduced.

Blackstone original 2-burner 28" propane omnivore griddle: Was $197.00, now $147, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Blackstone )

Okay, so it’s not exactly barbecuing season, but every good home needs a great grill, and this fantastic Black Friday buy from Walmart, with $50 off, is one I wouldn’t sleep on. Thanks to the built-in wind guards, the grill heats up quickly and evenly, maintaining a high heat through less fuel use.

Flybar Marvel spidey 6V bumper car ride on toy: Was $119, now $69, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Flybar )

So cool that I want one myself, this bumper car ride-on toy features illustrations of Marvel’s Spiderman and his friends, along with flashing LED lights and joy sticks to drive – allowing for 360-degree spins. If Spiderman is not your little one’s thing, Flybar also offers Disney Minnie Mouse and Bluey options, which both have the same Black Friday discounts.

Best Choice Products pre-lit inflatable Christmas train and animated Santa Claus: Was $199.99, now $64.99, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Best Choice Products )

With the holiday season here, it’s impossible to resist the urge to get the decorations up, and I think this inflatable set, which is discounted at Walmart for Black Friday, is a terrific buy. Thanks to a huge discount, your home will be feeling festive in no time.

Shark speedstyle rapid gloss finisher and high-velocity dryer: $199.99, now $159.99, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Shark )

When beauty expert, Lucy Partington, reviewed the Shark speedstyle, she gave it a glowing review with five stars. With six attachments, the tool can smooth frizz and flyaways, dry, volumize and give a slight curl. It created impressive volume and really helped to define the layers that frame our tester’s face. Right now, it’s got $40 off in Walmart’s Black Friday sale.

Fujifilm instax mini instant camera bundle: $78.38, now $55, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Fujifilm )

Capture your magical Christmas memories with this Walmart-exclusive Fujifilm instax bundle. For just $55 you'll get a light blue camera, a 10-pack of film, a camera case, a photo album and a pack of celebration stickers. Sounds like a pretty sweet deal, right? Be quick, we expect this one will sell fast.

SaluSpa Monterey airjet outdoor inflatable square hot tub: Was $398, now $238, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( SaluSpa )

There’s no better time than right now, when the frost is starting to settle, to relax in a toasty warm hot tub. With $160 off, this hot tub, which can fit up to six people, is made with tritech material to provide superior durability and puncture resistance. With temperatures of up to 104F, you’ll have no trouble beating the winter chill.

Squishmallows Disney Winnie the Pooh: Was $19, now $5, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Squishmallows )

Ensure you’re more popular than Santa Clause this Christmas when you come home with a Squishmallows bargain, thanks to Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale. Reduced by almost 75 per cent, this snuggly and squishy plushie is designed to resemble everybody’s favourite bear, Pooh.

Olay skincare set: Was $29.88, now $18.97, Walmart.com

open image in gallery ( Olay )

This duo of Olay’s bestselling serum and cream can be yours for less than $20. A smoothing bundle of skincare joy, both products work hard to leave your skin feeling regenerated, with five powerful ingredients that combine to provide anti-wrinkle protection and hydration in the serum, and a hydrating formula in the sculpting cream, for a youthful complexion.

How long will Walmart’s Black Friday sale run?

Walmart is currently offering discounts across all departments, along with its standard rollbacks and flash deals, along with the mammoth Black Friday deals.

The official Black Friday sale ran until December 1, with additional discounts featuring on December 2 for Cyber Monday, giving you plenty of time to secure great deals.

Looking for more savings? Read our guide to Target’s Black Friday sale