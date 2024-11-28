Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Whether you love them or wish they’d been left in the Noughties, there’s no denying the resurgence of Uggs – and the brand’s Black Friday sale is one of the most anticipated.

From furry slippers for lounging to the clog-inspired tasman style and mini boots that can barely stay in stock, the A-listers have jumped back on board in recent years. Bella Hadid plumped for the mini platform boots with shorts in New York, while Hailey Bieber made a case for wearing the fuzzy slides outside the house, too.

With Ugg styles costing anywhere between £90 to £165, the Black Friday sales are your best chance to score a pair for (a lot) less. Luckily for you, I’ve been scouring the web to find some stellar savings at Schuh, John Lewis and more on Ugg’s platform boots, mini styles and tasman range. Keep scrolling for my top picks.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday Ugg sale coverage

With a speciality in fashion, I stay on the pulse when it comes to trends but also the prices of popular products. Ahead of winter sales events (including Black Friday), I track the prices of Ugg’s range of boots, slippers and more to stay informed when deals drop, so I’d only ever recommend a discount that I genuinely think is good.

The best Black Friday Ugg deals

Ugg women’s tasman maxi curly slipper: Was £110, now £84.99, Footasylum.com

The Ugg tasman is one of the brand’s most popular styles (especially after it got Gigi Hadid’s seal of approval). Discounted by £25 in Foot Asylum’s sale, this slipper version will elevate your loungewear game. Characterised by the tasman’s signature embroidered detailing, the shoes are crafted from sheepskin and lined with plush shearling for extra comfort. Finished in a curly sheepskin fabric, the slippers boast a platform height and embossed Ugg logo.

Ugg fluff yeah slippers: Was £50, now £40, Houseoffraser.co.uk

Crafted from sheepskin for a fluffy, comfortable finish, Ugg’s fluff yeah slippers are characterised by a mule silhouette and slingback strap for extra support while lounging. Complete with a rubber outsole to take you from the sofa to the corner shop, you can save £10 right now.

Ugg classic ultra mini boot: Was £155, now £125, Office.co.uk

Ugg’s instantly recognisable classic ultra mini boot is reduced by £30 thanks to Office. The cult style features a suede outer, mini shaft and cosy fur lining. Designed with a durable rubber sole, the shoes are the perfect balance of comfort and practicality.

Ugg chestnut new heights clogs: Was £120, now £96, Urbanoutfitters.com

A transitional season staple, these Ugg clogs are reduced by nearly £25 at Urban Outfitters. Characterised by the brand’s signature super-soft suede upper, the stacked sole puts a contemporary spin on the classic clog silhouette. The slip-on style is complete with a moulded footbed and curved outsole for comfort and ease.

What date is Ugg’s Black Friday sale?

Black Friday is underway, having kicked off on Friday 29 November. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday, falling on 2 December.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originated in the US to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. It has since become one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar – not just in the United States, but also in the UK and other parts of the world.

While it was once just a one-day sale, it’s now evolved into a four-day bonanza, and in some cases, it spans the entire month of November, with deals on tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and much more.