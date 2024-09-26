The best Ugg Black Friday deals I’m hoping to shop in the 2024 sales

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether you love them or wish they’d been left in the Noughties, there’s no denying the resurgence of Uggs – and the brand’s Black Friday sale is one of the most anticipated.

Founded in Seventies’ California by an Australian surfer, Ugg didn’t hit the mainstreem until the early 2000’s, with It-girls of the era Paris Hilton and Britney Spears regularly sporting the sheepskin boots (complete with a Juicy Couture tracksuit).

The brand fell out of favour in the decades following, before lockdown reignited our love affair with the fur-lined boots. From its furry slippers for lounging to the clog-inspired tasman style and mini boots that can barely stay in stock, even the A-listers have jumped back on board.

Bella Hadid plumped for the mini platform boots with shorts in New York, Jennifer Lawrence has a pair of blue classic short boots while Hailey Bieber makes a case for wearing the fuzzy slides out the house, too.

With Ugg styles costing anywhere between £90 to £165, its Black Friday sale is your best chance to score a pair for (a lot) less. From dates to the deals to expect, here’s everything you need to know about Ugg’s Black Friday 2024 sale.

What date is Ugg’s Black Friday sale?

Black Friday traditionally falls the day after Thanksgiving in the US, so the mammoth sale will kick off on Friday 29 November in 2024. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday, falling on 2 December.

While the main event will kick off on Friday 29 November, if previous years are anything to go by we can expect early offers to drop for subscribers (so make you sure you sign up ahead of time). The sale typically ends on Cyber Monday, so you can expect to have four days to shop the sale.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual shopping event that originated in the US to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. It has since become one of the biggest shopping events in the calendar – not just in the United States, but also in the UK and other parts of the world.

While it was once just a one-day sale, it’s now evolved into a four-day bonanza, and in some cases, it spans the entire month of November, with deals on tech, beauty, home appliances, fashion, toys and much more.

When do the Ugg early Black Friday sales start?

As we said above, previous years have seen early offers for subscribers so it’s well worth signing up in the run-up to the sale to take advantage of these offers. It’s also likely that there will be early deals on boots, slippers and more dropping via third party retailers, too – think Asos, John Lewis and Schuh.

What Ugg Black Friday deals can we expect?

Last year, we saw discounts on a bunch of Ugg’s bestselling slippers, from the scruffette slipper (£90, Ugg.com) to the cozetta slipper (£56, Ugg.com), and are expecting similar deals in 2024.

When it came to the brand’s cult boots, you could save around £50 on the essential short boots (£185, Ugg.com), essential mini boot (£165, Ugg.com) and the droplet boot (Ugg.com).

The deals from third party retailers were just as good, with 20 per cent off across styles at John Lewis and up to 30 per cent off at Office.

The best early Ugg deals

We’ve still got a few months to go until the main event but there’s a bunch of early deals on Ugg to build the excitement.

Ugg pearle slipper: Was £90, now £44.99, Ugg.com

Crafted from soft suede, the pearle slipper features a slip-on silhouette with the brand’s signature plush wool lining. Complete with a molded rubber outsole, the slippers can take you from the sofa to the corner shop. You can pick them up for half price right now.

Ugg classic mini boot II: Was £145, now £116, Libertylondon.com

Ugg’s instantly recognisable classic mini boot II is reduced by nearly £30 thanks to Liberty. The cult style features a suede outer, mini shaft and cosy fur lining. Designed with a durable rubber sole, the shoes are the perfect balance of comfort and practicality.

