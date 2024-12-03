Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Cyber Monday sales might have ended, but many amazing deals from Amazon, Boots and more are still up for grabs before the Black Friday season is truly over for another year. It’s the perfect time to pick up items you’ve had your eye on, and that includes a cosy pair of Ugg boots or sheepskin slippers. Whether you love them or wish they’d been left in the Noughties, there’s no denying the cosy quality of Uggs, and the brand is one of many to offer great Black Friday deals.

From furry slippers for lounging to the clog-inspired tasman style and mini boots that can barely stay in stock, A-listers can’t seem to get enough of Uggs. Bella Hadid plumped for the mini platform boots with shorts in New York, while Hailey Bieber made a case for wearing the fuzzy slides outside the house, too.

With Ugg styles costing anywhere between £90 to £180, the ongoing Black Friday sales are your best chance to score a pair for a lot less. Luckily for you, I’ve been scouring the web to find some stellar savings at Ugg as well as third-party retailers such as Schuh, Office and more.

From platform boots to mini styles and the tasman range, keep scrolling for cut-price styles.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ugg deals still live

Ugg women’s tasman maxi curly slipper: Was £110, now £84.99, Footasylum.com

The Ugg tasman is one of the brand’s most popular styles (especially after it got Gigi Hadid’s seal of approval). Discounted by £25 in Foot Asylum’s sale, this slipper version will elevate your loungewear game. Characterised by the tasman’s signature embroidered detailing, the shoes are crafted from sheepskin and lined with plush shearling for extra comfort. Finished in a curly sheepskin fabric, the slippers boast a platform height and embossed Ugg logo.

Ugg fluff yeah slippers: Was £50, now £40, Houseoffraser.co.uk

Crafted from sheepskin for a fluffy, comfortable finish, Ugg’s fluff yeah slippers are characterised by a mule silhouette and slingback strap for extra support while lounging. Complete with a rubber outsole to take you from the sofa to the corner shop, you can save £10 right now.

Ugg classic ultra mini boot: Was £155, now £125, Office.co.uk

Ugg’s instantly recognisable classic ultra mini boot is reduced by £30 thanks to Office. The cult style features a suede outer, mini shaft and cosy fur lining. Designed with a durable rubber sole, the shoes are the perfect balance of comfort and practicality.

Ugg men’s scuff graphic slipper: Was £105, now £62.99, Ugg.com

Featuring a repeating ‘Ugg’ graphic across the suede upper, these slippers are now almost half price for Black Friday. Available in black or classic chestnut colourways, the scuff design will make a great Christmas gift (or you can just treat yourself, of course). Created using 60 per cent upcycled wool, the fleecy inner should help keep feet feeling cosy and fresh.

Ugg chestnut new heights clogs: Was £120, now £96, Urbanoutfitters.com

A transitional season staple, these Ugg clogs are reduced by nearly £25 at Urban Outfitters. Characterised by the brand’s signature super-soft suede upper, the stacked sole puts a contemporary spin on the classic clog silhouette. The slip-on style is complete with a moulded footbed and curved outsole for comfort and ease.

Ugg classic ultra mini boots: Was £145, now £99.99, Schuh.co.uk

A classic Ugg might be the comfiest shoe to ever exist but who says comfort is just for the girls? These men’s mini boots are perfect for lounging at home or casual days when the temperature drops. Lined with super-soft sheepskin, they’re finished in smooth hickory-toned suede and they’re now £45 cheaper in the Black Friday sale.

Ugg cozetta slippers: Was £100, now £64.99, Schuh.co.uk

The season for sheepskin slippers is here and the cozetta blends form with function. In a cool slider silhouette, these cosy slippers from Ugg feature a curly fleece outer and chunky sole, which means you can wear them both outdoors and indoors. They’re now reduced by 35 per cent in the Cyber Monday sale.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ugg sale coverage

With a speciality in fashion, I stay on the pulse when it comes to trends but also the prices of popular products. Ahead of winter sales events (including Black Friday), I track the prices of Ugg’s range of boots, slippers and more to stay informed when deals drop, so I’d only ever recommend a discount that I genuinely think is good.

How long will these Ugg deals last?

Black Friday is still rolling. Having kicked off on Friday 29 November, the sale event typically lasts a full four days, ending on Cyber Monday (2 December). However, luckily for bargain hunters, some of the best deals are still live today giving you a little more time to get your Christmas shopping done.

