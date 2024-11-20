Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

If you’re looking to get some Christmas shopping done in the Black Friday sales, you’ve come to the right place because kids’ toy deals are dropping thick and fast. Case in point: we’ve just spotted a toniebox Black Friday deal that will save you 20 per cent on the starter kit.

An audio player designed especially for children, the toniebox allows children to select audiobooks and songs, and then listen to them for as long as they want. Made for little hands, the wireless speaker is sturdy and durable and there are no complicated buttons to press – all they have to do is pop a tonie character on top of the box and the content will play automatically.

When they first went on sale in 2017, they cost more than £100, and tonie characters cost around £10 to £15 on top of that. But with a deal to excite parents, grandparents, godparents, aunts, uncles and anyone who needs to buy a gift for a young child, Black Friday sees them reduced to less than £64.

Tonies toniebox: Was £79.95, now £63.96, Tonies.com

The toniebox is a gift for parents, just as much as it is for children. Little ones can use it independently from 18 months to two, which means parents can have a break from the constant demands that come with entertaining children and the never-ending snack requests.

When a child is using a toniebox, they’re not staring blankly at a screen. According to research by The National Literacy Trust, listening to audiobooks improves vocabulary and literacy skills. It can also be helpful for sleep. Some parents create a consistent bedtime routine by using the toniebox to play lullabies after they’ve read the night-time story, which helps a child wind down and get a longer night’s rest.

There are hundreds of tonies characters to choose from, making the toniebox a toy that will grow with your children. Stories for the tots include Hey Duggee (£14, Tonies.com) and Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo (£14.99, Tonies.com), while there’s Shrek (£14.99, Tonies.com) or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (£14.99, Tonies.com) to appeal to the older kids.

If you want to test how much your child will play with it before you fully commit to one of the bundles, don’t miss the chance to bag one for less than £64.