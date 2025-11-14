I’ve found a 50% discount of this luxe tanning brand’s best-sellers

November is the season for saving, and when it comes to Black Friday there’s no better time to replenish your beauty supplies. Whether you’re a fake-tan fanatic or a skincare buff, there’s something for everyone at this time of year, as you’ll discover in my guide to the best Black Friday beauty deals. I’ve been browsing hundreds of early offers since mid-October but the best deal I’ve spotted so far is this saving on Tan-Luxe’s super glow range.

Reduced by 50 per cent in the Beauty Bay Black Friday sale, the Tan-Luxe super glow deep bundle is now £32.45 down from £65 (Beautybay.com). Even better, the full worth of the two items – were you to buy them separately – comes to £72, meaning this deal will save you a whopping 55 per cent on the high-end formulas, compared with buying the products individually.

Featuring the super glow hyaluronic self tan serums for face and body, this bundle will be the key to a sun-kissed complexion, and it will see you through party season, from the work Christmas do to New Year’s Eve. Read on for all the details.

Tan-Luxe super glow deep bundle: Worth £72, now £32.45, Beautybay.com

For those who aren’t familiar with the super glow collection, it’s a more skin-loving approach to fake tanning, featuring ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, vitamin C and even anti-ageing vitamin A (also known as retinoids).

When beauty expert Ellie Fry put the super glow face serum to the test, she reported that the formula was a cut above competitors’. “Not only does the serum give the skin a subtle tint (no orangeness here), but it also colour corrects and evens out your skin tone; the exact opposite of what many other face tanners do,” Ellie explained.

While we haven’t tested the body serum yet, our senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester, is a fan of Tan-Luxe’s express mousse (was £37, now £21.92, Amazon.co.uk), which also has a clear formula. The key draw of a fake tan with no guide colour? It “doesn’t transfer onto clothes,” vouches Daisy. Sign me up.

